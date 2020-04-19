The 5 Q's: Louise Secker recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Q: What is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and how many years has it been a campaign for Lafayette House?
A: Sexual Assault Awareness Month is marked every April to raise awareness of sexual assault and educate communities and individuals about ways to recognize and prevent sexual violence. Lafayette House has held annual education events around SAAM for more than 10 years.
Q: In what ways does Lafayette House help spread awareness and education during Sexual Assault Awareness Month?
A: Typically, Lafayette House partners with groups at Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College to host informational fairs, a Third Thursday booth and a speakers rally called "Take Back the Night."
This year, most of our education campaign is coming through social media, and we are working with MSSU on an online "Take Back the Night" event. It will feature survivor stories and advocates talking about the services available for those who have been victims of sexual violence.
Q: Why is Sexual Assault Awareness Month important?
A: Messages around sexual assault are about educating people about consent and how bystanders can help prevent sexual assaults. For Lafayette House, it's also talking about the counseling and care services we can provide after the crime has occurred.
Q: Where can people receive help in Joplin if they’ve been sexually assaulted or abused?
A: If you've been the victim of a sexual crime, there is help, and there is hope for getting through it. Lafayette House offers counseling services and support groups, which are helpful no matter how much time has passed since the assault.
Both Mercy Hospital and Freeman Health System offer specialized exams for rape victims, conducted by specially trained sexual assault nurse examiners who can collect and document forensic evidence. For services at Lafayette House, you can call, email or message us through social media.
Q: How can the public get involved with Sexual Assault Awareness Month?
A: We welcome public help in spreading the word about sexual assault prevention and how Lafayette House can help. This month, please share our social media posts or ask us for printed information you can display at your workplace, in your church or give to your friends. The more you know about it, the better you can help prevent it or be the one to tell a victim how to access help.
Louise Secker is the development director at Lafayette House in Joplin. To reach Lafayette House, call 417-782-1772 or 800-416-1772. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 800-656-HOPE (4673).
