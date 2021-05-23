From staff reports
Q: What types of wildflowers are native to Missouri?
A: There are a number of wildflowers native to Missouri. Each of our three vendors that are participating specialize in native wildflowers. People should avoid purchasing hybrids of native plants; many of these hybrids have lost some of the qualities that make native plants attractive, including losing nectar that attracts pollinators or having a flower that will not allow the pollinator to reach the nectar.
Q: Why is it beneficial for the environment and ecosystem to plant native wildflowers?
A: Native wildflowers are adapted to our climate. This means they are easier to care for since they are drought-resistant (need less water), don’t need pesticides (more resistant to disease and insects), don’t need additional fertilizers, stabilize the soil, sustain many species of pollinators, provide food for many butterfly larvae and other critters, support native and migrant birds, add a splash of color to your surroundings, and provide wild edibles. Those are just a few examples of how wildflowers benefit the environment.
Q: When will the community be able to pick up wildflowers?
A: Wildflowers must be purchased and paid for from one of these three vendors. The vendor will then deliver those wildflowers to Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center to be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Q: Where can the wildflowers be purchased, and how will pickup work?
A: Below are the three vendors we are working with.
• Missouri Wildflower Nursery, Jefferson City, 573-496-3492, mowildflower.net.
• Ozark Soul Native Plants, Thornfield, 816-809-4062, ozarksoul.com.
• Smiling Sun Gardens,
Forsythe, 417-300-5055, smiling-sun-garden.myshopify.com.
The wildflowers that will be distributed will be purchased by individuals, and instead of paying for shipping, they will meet the vendor(s) here to pick up their order.
These three vendors will be set up in different areas in the parking lot. When people who have purchased wildflowers from them arrive, they will be directed to the correct vendor, who will then load the plants into their vehicle.
Q: Is registration required?
A: No, registration is not required. You will need to purchase plants from the above vendors by Tuesday.
