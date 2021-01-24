The 5 Q's: Meg Rallis details upcoming wedding expo at Downstream

Q: When is Metropolitan Weddings' next event in the Joplin area?
A: Metropolitan Weddings is hosting a wedding expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort. Admission is a $5 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. Masks are required.
Q: What can guests expect to see at the wedding expo?
A: We have everything they would need to plan a wedding: gowns, tuxedos, photographers, venues, catering, floral, cakes, rental and more.
Bring decision-makers. Be ready to make deposits or set appointments for consultations. Many merchants will offer show specials that you wouldn't want to miss out on. Also, because of weddings from 2020 being pushed into 2021, those popular dates are filling up quick.
Q: Who is encouraged to attend?
A: Really, anyone is invited to attend. We often see bridal parties, fiances or parents attending with them. It's fun to make a day of it. Preregistration is not required but very helpful. It is safer, and it will save time at the door. Plus, it also enters you to win a $500 gift certificate toward a gown at Loree's Bridal in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Q: How will this wedding expo benefit the local Ronald McDonald House?
A: One hundred percent of the proceeds from the door go to Ronald McDonald House of the Four States. They'll also hold a raffle, so bring a little extra cash to hopefully win some cool prizes.
Q: What is the overall goal of the wedding expo?
A: We just love to unite couples looking to plan the day of their dreams with local artisans that are experienced and in their area. It's much easier than visiting each one of them individually. This way, it's a win for all — a one-stop shop.
Meg Rallis is the publisher and creative director of the Springfield-based Metropolitan Weddings publication.
