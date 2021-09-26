In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Meridith Perkins of Forest ReLeaf of Missouri.
1. What does Forest ReLeaf of Missouri hope to accomplish with its free Project CommuniTree program?
The Project CommuniTree removes barriers that limit tree planting and allows for anyone, in any ZIP code, to access the essential benefits of trees. This program offers free trees and planting support to individuals and groups interested in taking action to green their neighborhoods.
By offering over 50 different species of native Missouri trees and shrubs, Project CommuniTree also improves the regional biodiversity that supports both people and nature. Forest ReLeaf's vision is to grow a more resilient tree canopy across Missouri's communities over the next 20 years that supports healthy people, healthy habitats and a healthy planet.
2. How can people sign up for Project CommuniTree?
Forest ReLeaf accepts online applications for Project CommuniTree in the spring and fall each year. Fall orders are currently open and can be accessed at moreleaf.org/plant/project-communitree/.
Applicants will be asked details about their project and will be prompted to select the tree species and numbers needed to accomplish their goals. All Project CommuniTree trees must be planted on public or nonprofit property with the consent of the property owner.
3. When and where will the trees be distributed in the Joplin region?
Forest ReLeaf will be delivering a load of trees to Joplin on Thursday; volunteers from Spire Energy will be on site to assist with tree loading and distribution. Any approved applications from Southwest Missouri partners received before Tuesday will be eligible for this delivery. Other orders may be approved, but partners will be responsible for picking up the trees at our St. Louis County nursery in Creve Coeur Park.
4. What are some native tree species?
Southwest Missouri supports a diverse list of native trees. Likely anything native to Missouri would thrive in the Joplin area. The most important thing is to match the right tree with the right growing environment; be sure to accommodate a tree's need for sun/shade, moist/dry soil, etc. If you are looking for a large shade tree, consider a northern red oak, hackberry and walnut. For more limited spaces, consider a river birch, Ohio buckeye and fringe tree.
5. How has Project CommuniTree impacted Southwest Missouri?
Each year, community leaders and citizen activists plant trees grown by Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to address some of the most pressing global issues. As they mature, these trees will replace canopy lost to devastating tornadoes, emerald ash borer attacks, invasive species and development pressure. The new canopy will combat negative impacts of climate change by reducing urban heat island impacts, lower energy needs in homes, and slowing runoff. The new canopy will also support the health and well-being of Southwest Missouri residents by removing pollutants from the air, encouraging active lifestyles, reducing cardiovascular disease and calming stress levels.
This year alone, Forest ReLeaf is sending over 200 trees to six different Joplin-area partners; hundreds more have been requested for the Springfield area. We are committed to continuing this important work statewide for years to come.
Forest ReLeaf of Missouri is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies on donations for program support. To keep Forest ReLeaf growing, consider giving a financial gift online at moreleaf.org/give/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.