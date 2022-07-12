In this feature, we put five questions before Missouri’s 7th Congressional District candidates. Twelve candidates are vying for the seat held by Billy Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Roy Blunt.
Candidates are Republicans Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker and Mike Moon; Democrats John M. Woodman, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer and Bryce F. Lockwood; and Libertarian Kevin Craig. Wasson, Burlison and Bryant did not return multiple requests for comment.
The candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
What is your strategy for town halls, public forums or regular communication to hear from residents of the 7th District?
Richards: First, I or my staff will respond when constituents call, email or write in. I believe that is a key component of being a good representative and something we can’t say we receive from our current congressman. Second, I always try to make my time available to constituents. Currently, I host Coffee With the Candidate events at local coffee shops; if elected, those would continue on as Coffee With Your Congressional Representative. I’ve attended events and canvassed in every county and will hold town halls in each county annually. I would also continue to speak to civics and careers classes in public schools across the district — we need to encourage young people to be engaged with the political system. I will meet with local leaders, chambers of commerce, farmers, truckers and a wide variety of constituencies. This is more than a full-time job, it is a full-time commitment to the people of Southwest Missouri. To represent people well, you must listen to them. As your congressman, I will always keep my mind open to new perspectives while ensuring constituents have the ability to share their thoughts.
Lombardi-Olive: I believe it is incumbent upon our elected congressmen and congresswomen to meet with their constituents quarterly to hear about the issues that adversely affect them in person. Also following the lead of the late former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson, District 3, I would also send out emails or postcards when votes were coming up on crucial issues to see how the voters wanted me to vote on them. That is how a representative government of the people is supposed to work.
Alexander: I will have a communications-oriented staff who will work diligently on constituent services to the residents of the 7th District, and will work to bring the activities of the Congress to constituents and all media via social media, biweekly updates to print media and telephone and face-to-face interviews. I will return to the district each weekend and meet as often as is possible with community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, and business, education, medical and spiritual leaders. I will have advisory boards on topics of agriculture, education, infrastructure needs and technology to make broadband internet available in all areas where needed. I will work with local leaders and law enforcement to determine the best, safest ways to conduct town hall meetings.
Walker: I would conduct town hall meetings as often as practical and set aside times to meet with constituents in the district — an “open-door policy.” Send out a weekly video to TV stations in the district telling the citizens what’s going on in Washington. Periodic newsletters to all residents.
Moon: I pledge to communicate by social media, newsletters and other available means to inform those interested in the business conducted in D.C. In addition, I will make myself available to residents in the 7th District at regularly scheduled meetings in locations available to the public.
Woodman: Unlike our current representative, I’ll show up to do town halls all across Southwest Missouri. But I won’t stop there. I’ll also make use of social media to stay in ongoing contact with constituents, even while I’m in Washington. On most votes, I intend to publicly post how I voted and why. You deserve transparency from your representative. But perhaps even more important than how I will represent you is the fact that I will represent you. I permanently left the Republican Party about five years ago. A major reason is that I saw far more desire among Democrats to actually represent the people, while Republican politicians focus on representing big-money donors and major corporations — against your interests.
Government ought to serve your best interest, not the best interest of special interests. That’s why I will push for reform to thoroughly clean up our government. I have a working list of 80 proposals to end the corruption and restore government to truly serve your best interest. Accomplishing that will clear our way to solve every major problem we face. Probably the greatest of these problems is the strangling of the American dream over the past 45 years. If you have a typical family making anything less than $130,000 a year, this warping of our economy is costing you and yours an estimated $24,000 to $31,000 a year. I will fight — loudly — to restore the American dream opportunity and the American dream, in power, for all of us.
Radaker-Sheafer: By hosting regular, small-scale town halls, voters will have access to their representative while being able to ask questions openly with immediate feedback. Most importantly, listening to the concerns of the constituents of the 7th District will be my highest priority. Representatives are to serve and advocate for the people they represent, not push a political party’s platform or pursue their own career ambitions.
Lockwood: Attend town halls and city meetings where possible (previous 7th District congressman rarely did so).
Craig: Residents of the 7th District, like all congressional districts, are victims of educational malpractice. I am more of an educator and communicator than a candidate seeking name recognition that would lead to office-holding. I focus on issues from a historical, constitutional and biblical perspective. I believe my website is the largest candidate website on the internet, with tens of thousands of resources that help educate victims of atheistic schools. Communication is a two-way street. I seek dialogue, not monologue. I prefer empathy, not cancellation. I’m very happy to give voters an opportunity to change my mind. All I ask in exchange is not being shouted down by mindless heckling for simply stating my views. Unlike many other representatives, I favor engagement with voters rather than isolation. I want to hear from 7th District residents, but I also want to help them become lifelong learners. If I’m elected (fat chance), I would be delighted to hear your suggestions for communication.
