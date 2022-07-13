Candidates for Missouri District 7

• John M. Woodman, of Springfield, is a small-business owner who provides computer technical support.

• Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, of Joplin, is the owner of Frosted Cakerie in downtown Joplin.

• Bryce F. Lockwood, of Strafford, is a retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

• Audrey Richards, of Kimberling City, works for Children and Screens: Institute of Media and Child Development, a nonprofit organization that studies the impacts of screen time and media on children ages 18 and younger.

• Camille Lombardi-Olive, of Galena, is a former postal employee and freelance journalist.

• Sam Alexander, of Fair Play, is an emergency physician with CoxHealth in Springfield.

• Paul Walker, of Springfield, is a retired Army veteran, political science instructor and author.

• Mike Moon, of Republic, is a state senator for District 29 and formerly represented the 157th District in the Missouri House from 2013 to 2020.

• Kevin Craig is the founder and editor of Vine & Fig Tree, a nonprofit educational ministry based in Powersite.