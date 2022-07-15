Do you support the current U.S. policy regarding Ukraine? What should the U.S. role be in that conflict?
EDITOR’S NOTE: In this feature, we put five questions before Missouri’s 7th Congressional District candidates. Twelve candidates are vying for the seat held by Billy Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Roy Blunt.
Candidates are Republicans Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker and Mike Moon; Democrats John M. Woodman, Kristen Radaker-Sheafer and Bryce F. Lockwood; and Libertarian Kevin Craig. Wasson, Burlison and Bryant did not return multiple requests for comment.
The candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
Richards: President Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy is a mistake. We have massive amounts of national debt but have sent over $50 billion in aid to Ukraine. There always seems to be money for a war, but never for things like Social Security or public schools. As Americans, we believe in the right to be free. We have always stood for self-determination in government, and Ukraine is fighting for that. Do we allow a duly elected, sanctified government to collapse under a Russian dictatorship? Absolutely not.
The role of the United States should be to support Ukrainians in those efforts, but we went in with sanctions and weapons to discourage the Russian invasion. Putin’s military invaded anyway. Where do we go from here? How can we move forward? The Biden administration’s answer is to send more money and provide weapons that Ukrainians don’t even know how to use. Ukrainian military action has not dissuaded Putin from the invasion, so why is President Biden continuing on that path?
We need an economic solution that incentivizes a Russian retreat. Instead of spending money, we need to work our political capital. I believe we should reinstate the crude oil ban of 1975, which was repealed during the Obama administration. This would require American oil be sold to American consumers, which lowers the price of gas domestically while allowing Russian oil interests to fill the gap in the international market. This would benefit Americans, Ukrainians and the Russian people.
Lombardi-Olive: Joe Biden’s hasty exit from Afghanistan — which left the country in the hands of brutal terrorists and armed them with billions of dollars of sensitive U.S. military equipment, vehicles and aircraft — was necessary, he claimed. Several months after that disaster he got us financially involved in sending over $44 billion in “aid” to corrupt Ukraine — a country, I might add, that his son, Hunter, is financially vested in. So why are we really there again? and why is that alleged conflict being blamed for out-of-control Bidenflation that is seriously hurting low- and middle-income Americans?
Alexander: The foreign policy of the United States must to be to support and help protect our allies and to be the strongest force to support democracy versus communist and authoritarian governments. The Biden administration’s foreign policies have been a measurable disaster. The support for Ukraine must be to cause Russia to withdraw to their homeland and beg for worldwide forgiveness. China is a worldwide threat. Iran is a direct threat to any long-term peace in the Middle East. Venezuela is a threat to South America as a stronghold for Russia and China intervention. Mexico is run by drug cartels and must be forced to stop the millions of expected immigrants that are being directed to invade the United States.
Walker: I am a historian and appreciate the conditions that existed in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s. Then a dictator like Putin attacked, annexed and invaded his neighbors. The world did nothing but appease him and he went on to cause the most destructive war in history. We have to learn the lessons of the past or we’ll be doomed to repeat them. We need to support the Ukrainians with guns and equipment and encourage neighbors in the region to do the same. Our national interest is to avoid World War III.
If you would have asked me how to solve the opioid crisis the following is my answer: In America today, most of our problems related to homelessness and crime stem from the massive amounts of illegal drugs flowing over the southern border. Last month, the CDC announced that during the past 12 months, 107,000 young people died from overdosing on illegal drugs. This is a huge number; for perspective, Korea produced 54,000 deaths and Vietnam 58,000. So one could easily make the case that we are at war with Mexico. Article 1, Section 8 of our Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, and we should use it. As your congressman, I would draft legislation to require the president to issue an ultimatum to Mexico that they stop the flow of drugs into the USA within six months or a state of war will exist between the two countries.
Moon: Unless the Congress votes to declare war, the United States involvement should be limited to giving aid and comfort to the victims of the war.
Woodman: I generally support our U.S. policy regarding Ukraine. When Putin’s troops invaded, almost everyone expected all of Ukraine to fall within days. It’s a testimony to the courage and leadership of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that Ukrainian forces held, and to the commitment of our own President Biden that those forces have been backed by a strong international coalition at the urging of the U.S. Our goal is to help Ukraine defend itself without provoking a direct and dangerous escalation with Russia. So far, we’ve managed to strike that balance. We must keep doing so because a direct confrontation could too easily spiral into a civilization-ending nuclear war. This is a path we must not take. Your life, my life and the lives of our families depend directly on this.
We must also be prepared to keep helping Ukraine for years. In 1979, Russia invaded Afghanistan. They stayed for nine years. Just as they eventually withdrew in defeat, they must eventually do so from Ukraine. Over the coming years, our foreign policy must be supported by a strong America. The life-changing reforms I propose — to unrig our politics and bring back American dream capitalism and the American dream — won’t just unleash broad opportunity and prosperity for all hard-working Americans. They will also permanently boost America’s economy and ensure that the 21st century, like the 20th century before it, will be an American one.
Radaker-Sheafer: I believe that we need to assist Ukraine however we can by providing the resources and weaponry they need to defend themselves while being careful to avoid provoking a direct war with Russia. We must work with our allies to ensure we all remain on the same page with the pressure campaign on Vladimir Putin. Unfortunately, with the past measures we have implemented, we have been too slow to be effective in preventing significant violence and loss of life.
Lockwood: I believe we should be more generous in giving the Ukrainians the weapons they need to defend themselves, such as the Patriot missile defense system and longer range missiles.
Craig: I am a Christian. Therefore I am a pacifist. Therefore I am an anarchist. My positions on all issues flow logically from these premises. The U.S. is the largest vendor of arms in the world. Talk about the need for gun control. The U.S. broke assurances to Russia that NATO would not move east. This entire conflict could have been avoided, and could still be resolved in a day of diplomatic negotiations. The U.S. is primarily to blame for the deaths in this theater, as well as many other areas around the world. Second to blame are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Putin, of course, is a corrupt thug. They all are. The U.S. hates Russia because Russia is “traditionalist,” or as some would say, “homophobic.”
