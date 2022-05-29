In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Nancy Burks, of Faithful Friends Thrift Store.
1. How was Faithful Friends Animal Advocates formed in Neosho?
Faithful Friends Animal Advocates was originally formed in Neosho in May 2008 as a support group for the Neosho dog pound. Unfortunately, the dog pound closed soon after, so the Faithful Friends group decided to go forward as a private charity to provide rescue, shelter and rehoming services for homeless dogs and cats in Newton and McDonald counties. The group applied for and received a 501(c)(3) designation on Feb. 18, 2009.
2. What prompted Faithful Friends to open a thrift store on Harmony Street?
The Faithful Friends Thrift Store was opened in 2014 to provide an additional revenue source to support the shelter operation. The organization had been providing services through a foster program in individual homes. They received a gift of land to build a shelter in 2014 and the shelter was completed in August of 2015. The new building was financed through a grant, private donations and help from the community, however, there was now a much larger monthly income need to sustain the new facility and care of the animals, vet services, and custodial work. The thrift store helps to meet these ongoing needs.
3. What types of items are offered at the thrift store?
The thrift store sells many types of items including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories. We also sell furniture, linens, kitchen items, jewelry, tools, craft supplies, knickknacks and, of course, pet supplies. Donations are accepted from the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
4. Why did the thrift store need to be remodeled, and what kind of renovations were completed?
The store was functional, but the layout was rather choppy. Realigning the clothing racks, moving the cashier’s station and setting up a designated “Boutique Room” for high-end clothing made a significant improvement for customers and employees alike. Wider aisles provided increased ease of navigation through the store departments.
5. Where do proceeds made at the thrift store go?
All net proceeds go directly to the Faithful Friends shelter operation, which is overseen by a volunteer board of directors, currently headed by Vivian Patterson.
We’re hosting a food truck event on Saturday, June 4, in our parking lot at 915 W. Harmony, Neosho. There will be several food vendors, as well as other vendors and we will be running a special sale, $2.50 a bag for men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. In addition, all week we are offering a 50% off on all Boutique Room clothing, which features our high-end apparel in excellent or new condition.
