In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Lauren Copple of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
1. What is the mission of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group?
The mission of the friends group is to protect the area known as Wildcat Park and the surrounding chert glade environment, habitat and wildlife by promoting awareness and sustainability, providing education and recreation space and programs, and sponsoring nature-based activities.
2. How has the Wildcat Glades Friends Group impacted the community of Joplin since its inception?
We strive to provide as many free or low-cost, educational and outdoor-based educational programs as possible each year. We also maintain an outdoor playground, as well as a 4-mile trail system that is open to use dawn to dusk for the community to utilize 365 days per year.
The Wildcat Glades Friends Group is a nonprofit organization. We are funded by specialized grants, donations, membership dues, items purchased in the Nature Store and sponsorships.
Wildcat Glades has a lot of partners that jump in to help whenever we need: the city of Joplin parks and rec, Missouri Master Naturalists, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri American Water and Stealth Marketing, just to name a few. We have been such a successful organization thus far because of our volunteers who work tirelessly, our members for supporting our mission and the community for believing that Wildcat Glades is worth protecting and handing down to the next generation.
3. What types of programs and events does the group have coming up this year?
Our 2022 program list is as versatile as ever. As usual, we will be hosting our Earth and Arbor Day event, the signature Shoal Creek Water Festival and the Ghostly Glades night hikes.
In between these large communitywide events we will be providing Preschool Connections (for preschool ages), Nature Explorers (for ages 7-12), family or adult programs, and yoga every month. These classes cover topics like outdoor cooking, river banks, primitive skills, pollinators and so much more. For more information or to register for these programs, please email Lauren@wildcatglades.org.
4. Who can become a volunteer for the friends group?
Anyone at any age can become a Wildcat volunteer. We do have a volunteer application that will be reviewed and approved through our staff and the volunteer committee, which can be found at www.wildcatglades.org or picked up inside the Nature Store at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
We have a “Tuesday Crew” that does regular building/grounds maintenance or special projects in the park every Tuesday morning, trail cleanup/graffiti removal groups and educational volunteers. Our Nature Store is run by our volunteers, and there are special events hosted in our community. There is a place for everyone at Wildcat Glades.
5. When is the best time of year to experience Wildcat Park?
Wildcat Park is a great place to visit all year round. Bundle up this winter, get out to the park and enjoy our winter birds, view some otter swimming in the creek or just enjoy the simple quiet of nature. If you don’t like the cold weather, come out during spring, summer and fall to see blooming wildflowers, the colors of fall, native grasses and the critters that call the park home.
Nature doesn’t rest — it may slow down, but there is always something to enjoy inside Wildcat Park. We just ask that you do your best to leave no trace while you are there. Take only photos and leave only footprints when using our natural areas.
