The 5 Q's: Nick Popielski details Spire's carbon neutral goals

Q: What is the ONE Future Coalition, and why did Spire decide to join?
A: When Spire announced last year that we were committed to becoming carbon neutral by midcentury, we already had begun making strides toward achieving this goal. The ONE Future Coalition builds on that momentum and is a natural next step.
This coalition is a group of 37 energy companies across the country focused on a science-based approach to the management of methane emissions. Their immediate goal is to reduce emissions to 1% or less by 2025.
Working together as a group, we can find ways to reduce methane emissions along all steps of the natural gas value chain — from production to distribution — and identify common approaches on how we as an industry can improve our environmental footprint and be part of a sustainable energy future.
Q: How has Spire worked to this point to reduce methane emissions?
A: We’ve already been reducing methane emissions by replacing aging infrastructure throughout Missouri through our pipeline replacement program. We’ve made incredible strides. Last year marked a 39% methane emission reduction since 2005, moving us steadily toward our goal of a cumulative 53% reduction by 2025. It gives us a great start.
In fact, we’ve invested nearly $1 billion to improve infrastructure and customer connection systems. That new infrastructure isn’t just important to the environment. It means lower maintenance costs and improved reliability, and it ensures Missouri has the advanced energy infrastructure to fuel economic growth and job creation.
Q: What is the goal in reducing methane emissions?
A: To explain, I think it’s best to position this with some simple science.
Carbon is an element, like hydrogen, oxygen, lead or any of the others in the periodic table. With carbon, it’s all about balance. Our planet is made up of carbon. We are made of carbon. We exhale carbon. We eat it. Our lives literally depend on carbon.
It becomes a concern when more goes into the atmosphere than the atmosphere started with originally. Simply put, it becomes off balance, and that has an impact on our environment. That’s why carbon neutrality is so important. It means we can play a role in balancing things and have a positive impact on our environment.
What Spire means by carbon neutrality is that we intend to offset emissions emitted from our operations. So, if you counted all the emissions our business units produce as part of their operations over the course of a year and you added what we offset with other activities — the net result would be zero. That’s the goal.
Q: What is your role as the new head of environmental commitment at Spire?
A: The primary responsibility of this r ole is to lay out a plan for meeting our commitment to become carbon neutral by midcentury. That’s going to mean looking at emissions from all Spire businesses and figuring out what we can do to offset those emissions. And just as importantly, it will mean making sure those efforts are front and center for our stakeholders inside and outside the company.
My goal is to have that road map to carbon neutrality put together in the next 12 months. And every employee will be a part of it. We will become carbon neutral together, and that’s something we should feel really good about.
Q: Why is becoming a carbon neutral company by midcentury an important goal for Spire?
A: We actively listen to our customers through research because we want to understand their needs and expectations. We know that the No. 1 expectation our customers have of us is that they receive great service at a great value. We also know the environment is top of mind for them.
Well, it’s important to us, too. We care about the planet and are focused on providing the affordable, reliable and clean energy our customers want and need in a way that supports the environment.
That’s why we made the commitment to carbon neutrality. We know natural gas plays an important part in a sustainable energy future. That’s why we’re committed to moving our business forward in a way that protects the planet and supports our communities.
It’s just the right thing to do — for our company, for our communities, for our customers, for our investors, for our employees and for our planet.
Nick Popielski is Spire's head of environmental commitment.
