The 5 Q's: One Joplin's Ashley Micklethwaite previews new StoryWalk for Leonard Park

Q: What is a StoryWalk?
A: A StoryWalk is a series of signs featuring a page of a children's picture book. The signs or pages are spread out along a walking path in sequence. At the end of each page along the path is an instruction for the children, such as, “Fly like a butterfly to the next page.” It is an inventive and lively way children and adults can enjoy reading, the outdoors and exercise at the same time.
StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, in 2007 and has developed over the years with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. She was a chronic disease specialist and wanted a free physical activity that would engage both children and adults.
That is exactly what One Joplin wants — active children, parents and adults of all ages to help prevent chronic diseases and lead a healthy lifestyle. A StoryWalk is a fantastic easy activity that can be enjoyed by all ages, from toddlers to octogenarians.
Q: How did the idea for this project develop?
A: Partners, partners, partners. This project was developed and implemented by One Joplin’s community partners. The Joplin Public Library’s former children’s librarian, Tammie Benham, brought the concept to the One Joplin literacy team. All the literacy team partners loved it, but we didn’t have the funding to make it happen. The Joplin Parks & recreation department liked the concept, too, but again, funding was the problem.
Jump ahead to 2020. One Joplin had a small amount of funding remaining in a grant where the StoryWalk fit perfectly into the objectives of creating walking opportunities and promoting family engagement with young children.
Q: How does the StoryWalk fit in with One Joplin’s objectives for creating a thriving community?
A: A thriving community is where everyone has the right to a healthy well-being and the freedom from health obstacles. A thriving community is one in which reading, writing, speaking, listening, thinking and social skills serve as a lifelong foundation for continuous learning and development. These are the mission statements from the One Joplin health team and the One Joplin literacy team.
Each team also has measurable goals to help make these visions a reality. The One Joplin health team is working to decrease obesity and increase physical activity opportunities. The One Joplin literacy team is working to increase the number of children ready for kindergarten and increase caregiver engagement and communication with children to improve early learning. The StoryWalk is a perfect match to help One Joplin meet those objectives.
Q: When and where is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the StoryWalk?
A: The ribbon cutting will be held at Leonard Park in Joplin, located at Fourth Street and Turk, just before the train overpass on Fourth Street. We will gather to cut the ribbon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. We are encouraging everyone to come and to bring children, too. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the park outside. We are asking everyone to wear a mask.
Q: Who are One Joplin's collaborative partners on this project?
A: With a little bit of funding available, the collaborative partners got to work.
The Joplin Public Library children’s librarian, Christina Matekel-Gibson, researched StoryWalk books that were available for printing. She is now researching other StoryWalk books, including local children’s authors whose books might be perfect. Members of the One Joplin literacy team (consisting of representatives from Joplin NALA Read, Joplin Schools, Youth Volunteer Corps, Parents as Teachers, Adult Education & Literacy, First Steps, Joplin Health Department and Head Start/Early Head Start) embraced the project and will be at the ribbon cutting to celebrate the StoryWalk and promote Vroom, another free tool that can help parents and caregivers engage with children in fun and easy ways.
Joplin Parks & Recreation Director Paul Bloomberg was enthusiastic and agreed for the installation to be at Leonard Park, including the manpower to build and set the displays. One Joplin had the pages of the book printed on aluminum outdoor signs and purchased the wood display posts. The parks and recreation department’s team built the display stands. They even got creative and used recycled materials.
The city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce are helping to promote the StoryWalk and hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Come spring, the One Joplin health team and the Joplin Health Department may host a children’s walk in the park to get people out and moving after winter.
This is the type of collaboration that is magical. It makes things happen that could not be achieved by one organization alone. One Joplin nurtures that collaborative environment in which Joplin can flourish. One Joplin is so very grateful for all of the collaborative partners who made this dream come true.
Ashley Micklethwaite is the executive director of One Joplin.
