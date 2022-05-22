In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Paula Callihan, of Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc.
1. What role does Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. play in the Joplin community?
Historic Murphysburg Preservation’s mission is to promote historic preservation throughout the Murphysburg Residential Historic District and Joplin area. The Murphysburg National Register of Historic Places boundaries are generally between First and Seventh Streets encompassing Moffet and Sergeant avenues and parts of Pearl and Byers avenues, plus one notable house at Fourth and Jackson Avenue.
We seek to preserve the integrity of the downtown residential community, educate visitors about our rich history, save limited natural resources and instill community pride. We have brought countless visitors to Joplin’s urban and residential districts via festivals and tours going back to the year 2005. Some of our past events have been DickensFest, and most recently we celebrated the 150th anniversary of Murphysburg with a street fair that included tours, live entertainment and more.
We bring attention to the unique elements on the houses through various walking tours and an architectural scavenger hunt. The hunt was developed for students in hopes to engage them in preservation.
We maintain a comprehensive website for the community to learn all aspects of historic preservation, special events, links to historic tax credit information and other city/community links. It also includes an interactive map with historical background on each house and the original occupants’ contribution to the community.
We have an upcoming headstone restoration workshop starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in Mount Hope Cemetery, 3700 N. Range Line Road in Webb City. Cemetery mausoleum vignettes are performed between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are available on our website at https://murphysburg.org/.
2. How has historic preservation helped restore Joplin's past and contributed to its future?
By preserving the historic properties and telling the story of Joplin and Murphysburg pioneers, it educated our citizens and contributed to community pride. This brought synergy of historic-minded groups by motivating public and private entities to restore some of the historic Joplin downtown crown jewels, like the Newman Department Store (now City Hall), Frisco building (now being adapted again for loft living), Columbia Traders building (now repurposed as a mixed use of commercial and loft living) and others.
The restorations contributed to a resurgence of downtown commerce and entertainment. The synergy also brought confidence to invest in Murphysburg district property ownership — a residential area that was once in peril.
Our organization also brings Murphysburg neighbors together through the Murphysburg Facebook group page so they can share contact information and referrals for roofers, masons, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, tree service companies, etc.
3. Why is National Historic Preservation Month important to recognize each May?
May is a good time of year to get things done. Celebrating historic preservation is an ongoing crusade. Each year the theme is set by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. They highlight different aspects of preservation for the upcoming May campaign.
4. How are you recognizing Historic Preservation Month this year?
For Historic Preservation Month, HMP commissioned Paula Giltner, a local artist, to produce a hand-drawn illustrated map of the Murphysburg Historic District to be utilized for promoting heritage tourism.
Patti Shade, a local designer, was commissioned to produce the key on the reverse side, which educates visitors on the names, addresses and a brief description of houses and points of interest.
The first opportunity to view the map and receive an autographed copy will be on Tuesday. People can meet the artists and learn about the process of producing the illustrated map during our reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the historic Gryphon building in the Local Color Art Gallery & Studio, 1027 S. Main St. in Joplin.
5. How can the public get involved?
Share your stories and photos to Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. through our Facebook page or our website, murphysburg.org, and to the Post Art Library at postartlibrary.org.
Get to know your own historic neighborhood and get involved in preserving it. The link to “Get to know your own neighborhood” is on our website under "Frequently Asked Questions." You can identify your own neighborhood there.
Also, our site has links to toolkits for preservation. Volunteer in citywide cleanups. Educate yourself to rethink how you view preservation because the greenest building is the one that is already built.
