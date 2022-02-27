In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Lynda Banwart, of Soroptimist International of Joplin.
1. What is Soroptimist International of Joplin?
The Soroptimist International of Joplin service club was chartered in 1937 and is part of a global volunteer organization. Soroptimist provides women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
Our focus is on education because educated women and girls are less vulnerable to sex traffickers, more likely to leave a domestic violence situation and not return, able to access health care, less likely to live in poverty and able to raise stronger, healthier families.
2. What kinds of projects has the club worked on recently?
Earlier this month, our club awarded four local women with Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards. The Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. These monetary awards help give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.
Every year, Soroptimist distributes more than $2.8 million in education awards to about 1,700 women all over the world. Our club is also proud to have a separate, endowed scholarship fund with Missouri Southern State University, specifically for women.
Additionally, our club works with LovinGrace to share curriculum from Soroptimist's Dream It, Be It program. This program gives young women the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals, and empowers them to break cycles of poverty, violence and abuse. It's been a terrific partnership with LovinGrace, as their organization serves young women, aged 17-24, who are in transition. They offer them hope for a new life, new opportunities, a new future and a new career path. Our club members offer education sessions on various topics, including career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles to success and moving forward after setbacks or failures.
In January, local club members collected and donated coats and household items for local Afghan refugees and feminine hygiene products for students at the Joplin alternative school.
3. What are some upcoming projects?
Camp Soroptimist, one of our club's largest service projects, is planned for July. Since the summer of 1984, Camp Soroptimist has provided a recreational retreat for Jasper County foster children. Our club works with the Jasper County Division of Social Services/Children's Division to build a fun-filled, weeklong summer camp for foster children that includes horseback riding, fishing, swimming and crafts. Camp ends with a big carnival/game night where each camper is partnered with a club member or community volunteer, who serves as their buddy for the evening.
After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to bring back our largest fundraising event, Comedy for Camp, which will be held Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at the Red Door Barn in Webb City. Comedy for Camp is a casual, fun-filled evening of great food, live and silent auctions, and lots of laughs with national-touring comedians. Additional details for the event may be viewed on our Facebook page, Soroptimist International of Joplin.
In June we look forward to naming our Ruby Award recipient. This award honors a woman who is making extraordinary differences in the lives of other women in our community.
4. How will the club recognize International Women’s Day on March 8 or Women’s History Month throughout March?
International Women's Day is a meaningful time of year for Soroptimist. Even though our organization focuses on women every day, March 8 invites us to celebrate our victories and dream of a better future. Since the early 1900s when this day was created to raise awareness for women's suffrage, International Women's Day has grown to include a range of women's rights issues: challenging gender bias, ending violence against women, representation in the workplace, and the economic empowerment of women and girls.
Our club will recognize and celebrate International Women's Day a little early, on March 3. The public is invited to join the Missouri Humanities and Soroptimist International of Joplin via Zoom on March 3 at 12:10 p.m. to hear Dr. Elyssa Ford, associate professor at Northwest Missouri State University, share the story of a small group of young, rural Missouri women who traveled to Washington, D.C., for the national women's suffrage parade in 1913. We will learn how these women played an important role in the suffrage movement. Anyone interested in hearing the discussion should email sijoplin@soroptimist.net for the Zoom link prior to the event. For more information on the Missouri Humanities, please visit mohumanities.org.
On March 8, our club is excited to announce publicly the local recipients of our Live Your Dream Awards. Also, Soroptimist International of the Americas is planning a Women's Empowerment Tea Party later that evening through Zoom. Soroptimist members around the world are invited to sip tea, wear their fanciest hat, pearls and gloves and celebrate women's empowerment.
5. Why is it important to recognize women and their achievements?
Recognizing women and their achievements allows our club to help women feel empowered. When women are empowered, they have a sense of autonomy, self-confidence, and have the power to make the best decisions for themselves and contribute positively to their communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.