Q: What motivated you to launch a women’s clothing drive for Lafayette House during the pandemic?
A: I'm a senior social work student at Pittsburg State University. I'm doing a project that benefits the community in some way, and I chose to do a clothing drive for women at the Lafayette House.
When I first found out about the project, I knew I wanted to team up with the Lafayette House because that's one field of social work I'm interested in going in. When I talked to the woman in charge of the donations department, I asked her what items they needed the most, like nonperishable food or toiletries, and she said that they need winter clothing of all sizes desperately because women come and leave Lafayette House so frequently.
Q: Why is this an important cause for you?
A: I want to support and uplift women as much as I can. I think that women getting new clothes can give them back their confidence because I believe that the clothes we wear affect our behavior, personality and mood. New clothes can make you feel like a new person.
Q: How can people donate and what items are currently needed?
A: I have donation boxes set up at the Webb City Police Department and Webb City Fire Department. Items that are currently needed are women's coats, hats, gloves, scarves and any clothing that is warm, such as hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants. The clothing drive has already started and will run until Nov. 18.
Q: If this clothing drive has taught you anything, either about yourself or the world, what would it be?
A: I think the main thing I learned was that people will jump at the opportunity to help and support you, even people you don't really know. I say this because I made a Facebook page about my project stating what it was, and I've had many people donate their clothes to me because it's for a good cause, instead of trying to sell them or just throwing them away.
Q: What kind of impact do you hope this project has on the community?
A: I want people to know how big of a problem domestic violence is and that it can happen anywhere to anyone. I also want people of the community to be aware of what the Lafayette House is and what its services are because I'm sure many people don't even know that they have a safe haven right in town that they can go to 24/7, 365 days a year.
Abbey Hubler is a senior majoring in social work at Pittsburg State University. She plans on graduating in May.
