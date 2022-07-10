In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Robin Standridge, of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, about Trevor, the group’s animal ambassador who recently died.
1. How did Trevor contribute to the educational mission of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group?
He was often referred to as the most famous rabbit in Joplin. Trevor traveled to area schools, preschools, churches, events, farmers markets and nursing homes. He was greatly loved. He brought education regarding mammals to thousands of people over the years. Trevor helped raise money for both Audubon and Wildcat Glades by posing with hundreds of kids and families for pictures. Sometimes he liked it; sometimes he didn’t.
Wildcat acquired him when National Audubon pulled out of their agreement (to operate Wildcat Glades) with the city of Joplin and Missouri Department of Conservation. None of the original partners felt keeping Trevor was a doable task. We have had him since fall 2017.
2. What was Trevor’s role with the friends group?
Trevor was an educational animal ambassador. He was very well received. For the very few who were skittish or frightened of him at first, they usually came around. Most of the time, people wanted to love him too much. We often had to protect him from extra bear hugs or excited toddlers who wanted to poke an eye or pull an ear. Trevor took it in stride most of the time. If he was tired of people, he would make a guttural noise, like a growl.
3. What breed of rabbit was Trevor?
Some say he was an Egyptian breed, some a Norwegian — but who really knows? He was chosen because he resembled a cottontail rabbit. He was larger than a cottontail, though. Audubon staff purchased him from a pet store.
We believe Trevor came to live at Wildcat Glades Conservation Education Center in 2012. I met him in 2016. He passed away on Monday, June 27.
4. Do you have a favorite memory with him?
Trevor came to stay with me the summer of 2018. He stayed in a small kiddie pool in the middle of my home craft room/office. He was allowed to roam through the house at times, as long as we were able to keep an eye on him. He liked to chew on things, so he needed a babysitter when out of his pool.
My favorite memory is how Trevor would begin to “binky,” or kick his heels in the air or run around his pool, almost every evening when he heard my husband get ready for bed. Sometimes if he wasn’t in his pool, he would stand in the doorway of the craft room and wait for my husband to give him a special treat and a pat between the ears. That sweet rabbit loved my husband more than anyone for some reason. He would hop up to Brian and tug on his pant leg for attention, too.
I had heard from one of the original caregivers of Trevor, Kerstin Landwer, now of Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau. She shared that as a young rabbit, Trevor would chew tiny holes in staff clothes as they held him. He was also allowed to run around in her office. She reached out to me after she heard the news of his passing. She and I both mourn the passing of Trevor.
5. What’s the best way the community can memorialize Trevor?
We did lay him to rest near the flagpole at Wildcat Village. We would like to place a rabbit-shaped marker to commemorate his service to conservation efforts in the Joplin area. If anyone wants to donate toward the memorial stone, that would be appreciated. However, to truly memorialize Trevor, remember why he was an ambassador: to bring awareness of our native wild animals.
He will be greatly missed. He is already missed.
