The 5 Q's: Rodney Rambo discusses toy drive at Crosslines Ministries

Q: What types of donations does Crosslines Ministries currently need?
A: We are looking for new to gently used toys to help folks with kids during the Christmas season in our toy shop this year. This will be our third year that we’ve had our toy shop. It’s just a way to help families in need and make sure they have gifts under the tree.
We’re really pushing it more this year because we believe the need will be greater than ever due to all of the folks who have experienced layoffs and loss related to COVID-19. We really want to make sure that no child in Jasper County goes without a toy under the tree this Christmas.
Q: What prompted Crosslines to begin hosting a toy drive for the community?
A: We saw a need for it. Crosslines serves the working poor in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction. Folks that are working really hard have to make difficult choices each month. Sometimes around this time of the year, you have to make the choice between paying a high heat utility bill or buying that new toy. This is our third Christmas doing it, and we just felt like we needed to help.
Q: It’s still September. Why launch the toy drive now?
A: Even though it’s only September now, we’d love to open up the toy shop in November. Our hope is to get most of the toys we need in September and October so that we’ll be ready to open up in November.
We’re looking for gently used and new toys for both boys and girls who are school-aged. We recently launched the toy drive this month. People can drop off those toys during our open hours.
We are open from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. They can be dropped off at our donation door at the back of the building, 320 S. School Ave. We’ll also be accepting financial donations through our website at crosslinesjoplin.org.
Q: When will the toy shop be open to the community?
A: Our toy shop opens on Nov. 16 and will be open until Dec. 17, which is the last day.
Q: Who is qualified to access the toy shop once it opens?
A: You have to qualify as a Crosslines client. You’ll still go through the regular process. When you come to Crosslines, you need to bring proof of address, verification of income and a Social Security card for each member of the home to verify who lives in your home. You have to bring those items just to qualify as a Crosslines client in general, and this is a service for our Crosslines clients.
Rodney Rambo is the executive director of Crosslines Ministries in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.