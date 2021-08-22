In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we’ll chat with Ron Burch of JOMO Pride Inc.
1. What is JOMO Pride Inc.?
JOMO Pride Inc., which was officially formed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in January 2019, puts on fundraisers and events throughout the year that are geared towards JOMO PrideFest, Joplin’s premiere LGBTQ+ pride festival. It provides a safe, inclusive environment where we can celebrate our community, our accomplishments and just get together.
2. Why is JOMO PrideFest a significant event for the LGBTQ+ community and allies?
Visibility is really big for the community. Without visibility, how are people going to be comfortable with things that they may not understand, may not know? Also, being able to have a place where you can be free to walk around, hold hands with your partner and not be afraid to show who you are is a part of it as well.
Pride is celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community annually to highlight where we’ve come and where we’re going. Basically, it started with the gay rights movement in New York with the Stonewall riots on June 28, 1969, and it’s kind of morphed into more than that for a lot of people.
Every year, Pride was traditionally celebrated in June, and we still celebrate in June, but other Pride festivals move their events not to coincide with other area festivals, like we have. Even though June is the traditional month to celebrate, we've moved ours to August this year, and next year’s will be in September.
3. What’s on tap for the 2021 JOMO PrideFest?
Everything kicks off at 11 a.m. with opening ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 28. Our guest speaker is Sara Cunningham, who’s an author and founder of the nonprofit organization Free Mom Hugs.
With Sara Cunningham, it all started with a tweet on social media that said she would be a stand-in mom if your mom wasn’t available at your wedding. She started this organization giving hugs to people in the community who either wanted a hug or didn’t have somebody to give them one, and they may not have that type of support system in their life with their family. Her organization has grown really fast over the last few years. There are Free Mom Hugs chapters all across America, and there’s going to be a Lifetime movie made after her, and Jamie Lee Curtis has bought that. We’re very excited to have her.
Our mainstage drag show begins at noon Saturday with drag musicals, drag story time, magic and comedy, Midwest Regional Ballet, Dream Theatre, raffles, Pride costume contests and more. Later that night, we’re working with Spiva, and they’re doing a Pride tribute in Spiva Park at 7:30 p.m.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, the day will start with a drag brunch at Blackthorn Pizza & Pub with Miss Gay America and Miss Gay Missouri America. Then, we go to Landreth for our Pride in the Park from noon to 6 p.m., and that has vendors, music, pet costume contests, Drag in the Park. At 6 p.m., we go to Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. for a free meet and greet with Sara Cunningham. She’ll be available to talk and sign her book. All events are free.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.jomopride.org/jomo-pridefest.
4. How is JOMO PrideFest funded?
We do sponsorships throughout the year where organizations can sponsor the festival, and we promote them in return. We take those, and our main source is from fundraisers throughout the year, like drag show fundraisers, and our Pride pageant doubles as a fundraiser. We do about five a year, and we’re getting ready to do two more after PrideFest this year.
5. How has JOMO PrideFest changed throughout the years?
Joplin Pride has been going on for a long time, in one fashion or another, since the '90s. It has changed hands a few times. In 2018, the Joplin Pride board at the time disbanded and decided they weren’t going to put on a festival next year, so a bunch of us got together, compiled resources and put on the festival that August. We brought it from Landreth Park to downtown Joplin, and that year, we immediately saw our numbers grow substantially. We started getting better connected with the city and the chamber. I think bringing it to Joplin gave us more visibility, which was really helpful.
My perspective is that if you’re not visible in the community, and especially if you’re trying to get other people comfortable with the LGBTQ+ community, if they don’t have that interaction or relationships, then how comfortable and accepting are they really going to be? It ties into acceptance. Even though when you get more visibility, you get some more hate, but you do see more acceptance as well.
