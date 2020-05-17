The 5 Q's: Ruth Sawkins highlights Joplin Memorial Run for 2011 tornado anniversary

Q: Why did you believe postponing the Joplin Memorial Run to December was a better idea than hosting it on its original date, which was last weekend?
A: We waited as long as we could to make a call on the Joplin Memorial Run, hoping we would see a resolution of COVID-19 that would allow us to host as planned on May 16. However, as the spring went on, it was clear that going forward as usual was not going to be an option. JMR is an important community event, and we didn't want to cancel the event, so we are very thankful to have this new Dec. 12 date.
We coordinated closely with our sponsors — the city, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, our vendors, Joplin Police Department, our timer, committee, board and many others — to move forward on a new date so we would not have to cancel or switch to a virtual run. Our title sponsor, Freeman Health System, and our presenting sponsor, Johnson, Vorhees and Martucci, were very helpful to help us transition to a new date.
We are excited to still be hosting the event and anticipate great running times due to the cooler weather!
Q: What plans do you have in mind for the December event?
A: We are pumped to have a new Dec. 12 date. We wanted to move forward with a real event, not just a virtual run. However, we are allowing as many people as would like to do a virtual run instead if they don't feel comfortable coming to the race, or it's a conflict on the date, or maybe (they're) concerned about it being cooler weather.
If you choose the virtual run option, we will mail runners or walkers their race goodies after the race on Dec 12. We are working on some fun things for our cooler weather/Christmastime date. Lots of planning still going on! Stay tuned!
Q: In what ways will the event in December look different than the traditional race? How will it be similar?
A: We will produce the same high-quality event that our runners have come to expect from us. We have lots of fresh swag for them in the goodie bags and a sweet finisher hat for the half-marathon individual runners. We are working on tweaking the race for cool weather versus our normal warm weather in May.
We'll still have our traditional 161 banners lining Joplin Avenue, our post-race party food and entertainment sponsored by Missouri Eagle. The runners expo on Friday, Dec. 11, is moved to Memorial Hall. Also, we'll be moving post-race and pre-race (events) inside Memorial Hall so they will be able to stay warm when not running. We will still have our plethora of Port-a-Pots our event is so famous for.
Q: Who’s your charity partner this year?
A: We are excited to partner with the Memorial Spirit Tree Project to help build a statue memorial of the fallen painted Spirit Tree that stood as a beacon of hope after the tornado. This tree was also our first Icon of Hope used in our medal series in 2017.
We also plan to give funds to assist with further city trails improvement projects. We want to continue to help provide safe opportunities for running, walking and biking in Joplin.
Q: What are your plans for May 22 with the banners?
A: Thanks to our "memorial banner captain," Josh Taylor, heading this up, we will be displaying the 161 banners on Friday on Murphy Boulevard between 15th and 20th streets. This will allow for car or foot traffic (there's a nice wide sidewalk along that section) for people to come honor and remember those who lost their lives on May 22, 2011, in the Joplin tornado.
We encourage everyone to come through that area just for a moment and to remember, together as a community, those who passed and how far we have come since that day. We felt like this stretch of road was also very appropriate for the banner display since this was in the heart of the tornado-impacted area.
Ruth Sawkins is the owner and founder of Rufus Racing LLC, and serves as the race director for the Joplin Memorial Run.
