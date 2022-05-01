In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Ruth Willoughby, of Watered Gardens.
1. What is the annual Blooms of Hope fundraiser for the Washington Family Hope Center?
Blooms of Hope, through the combined efforts of volunteers and Washington Family Hope Center moms, is our second annual potted plant and flower Mother's Day sale. You can choose from an array of floral varieties perfect for Mother's Day and help our moms as they give back and raise funds to benefit the shelter — something any mother would approve of.
The Washington Family Hope Center serves mothers and their children in crisis needing a place of rescue, refuge and relief.
This fundraiser is an important initiative for Watered Gardens Ministries because it allows moms and their children to stay together instead of being separated during crisis. It allows the mom to stabilize her life as well as the lives of her children. She works with our care coordination team to create a life plan, i.e., seeks gainful employment, affordable housing, etc. Children are able to attend their same school and the trajectory of their lives is changed for generations. It's vital.
We have several event sponsors this year including All Seasons Signs and Printing, Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop, Ozark Nursery and Garden Center, Fausett Greenhouses Inc., University of Missouri Extension Master Gardener program, D&J Auto Sales, Ramsey MediaWorks, Albert’s Greenhouse and more.
2. When is Blooms of Hope?
The event is slated from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until supplies last on Saturday at the Washington Family Hope Center, located at 1112 E. Second St. in Joplin. Just look for the big tent.
3. How many plants and flowers will be for sale?
This is a first-come, first-served event. We will have over 80 decorative pots, planters and hanging baskets. In addition to our gorgeous, ready-to-give arrangements, this year we are also featuring a "Make & Take" table just for kids to make a special potted plant or flower arrangement all by themselves for their special mom. Isn't that so cool and fun?
You can also pick up an authentic Watered Gardens coffee mug or some of our delicious custom-roasted Redeemed Bean coffee. We also will offer gorgeous handcrafted Mother's Day cards made by our moms for your mom.
We accept cash, checks or plastic. Donations are welcomed.
4. What type of response did Blooms of Hope receive during the inaugural year?
We were beyond delighted at the response we received last year: We sold out the first day. We never cease to be amazed and overwhelmed by the wonderful community support we receive from ministry events. We are truly blessed. Last year, our goal was $5,000, and we had around 40 different arrangements. This year, thanks to our wonderful sponsors, we are doubling our offerings and are very hopeful for a sellout event again this year.
5. How does the sale impact moms in the area?
Since its opening in May of 2020, the Washington Family Hope Center has provided shelter to moms and their children in crisis. We started with six family apartments and have been full since opening. Since that time, we have received over 125 calls from additional moms in crisis that we were unable to accommodate their needs. While we are currently planning phase 2 to offer nine additional apartments, hopefully by this time next year, the Blooms of Hope event offers an opportunity to raise the much-needed operating costs needed to provide this care to moms and kids.
For more information or to support the project, visit www.wateredgardens.org/blooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.