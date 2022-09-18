In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Ruth Willoughby, of Watered Gardens, about the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
1. What is Empty Bowls?
The Empty Bowls Project is a grassroots movement to help end hunger. Since being created by The Imagine Render Group in 1991, it has grown into an international movement raising awareness and money to help those in need.
This year's 10th annual Empty Bowls is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Joplin Empire Market, located at 931 E. Fourth St. in Joplin.
2. When do bowl presales begin?
Presales for these beautifully handcrafted artisan bowls are Monday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 8, at Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop, located at 2820 E. 32nd St. in Joplin. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday.
3. Who are this year’s participating artists?
We are incredibly blessed to welcome Jeff Jones, Cathleen Bailey, Jenn Thompson, Kristi Tucker and students of The Clay Cup in Neosho; Brent Skinner, Melody Knowles, Daria Claiborne and students of Skinner Pottery in Diamond; Mark Strayer of Northstar Pottery in Lamar; Suzi Huntington of Sumaro House of Design in Joplin; Dragonflies & Mud Pottery by Angel Brame in Joplin; Chris Kinney of Claybeard Studio in Galena; Walnut Springs Pottery in Joplin; Sandy Smith of Fort Scott; Sue Colgin of Carl Junction; and Josh Novak of Neosho.
4. Which restaurants are planning to offer soup this year?
We are beyond delighted to offer soups from Red Onion in Galena, Olive Garden, Club 609, Suzanne's Natural Foods, Granny Shaffer's, Community Clinic of Joplin, Panera Bread, Doug Musick of SMB, Chef Sherri Otto, Grace Community Church of Riverton, Tropicana Bar & Grill, Kinnaree, Double D Cafe, Briar & Thistle in Neosho, Great Western Dining, Mojo's in Neosho, Club 1201, Orient Express, The Bruncheonette, and Blackthorn Pizza & Pub.
5. What do proceeds benefit?
Four local organizations, all privately funded, benefit from the proceeds of the event: We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen in Neosho, Mission Joplin and Watered Gardens Ministries.
