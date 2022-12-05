In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Ryan Orcutt about the upcoming Holiday Happenings event at Missouri Southern State University.
1. What is Holiday Happenings?
The MSSU Holiday Happenings event is an opportunity for both the campus and community to come together and celebrate the holiday season.
On Friday, MSSU will host their first annual Holiday Happenings event on campus. The event will feature the traditional Southern Lights tree lighting with a new 24-foot artificial tree on the campus oval surrounded by buildings adorned in lights. In addition, the Holiday Happenings event will include a holiday Makers Market craft fair, "Merry Mansion" tours of the alumni mansion, carriage rides on University Parkway and more.
The day will kick off with the Makers Market beginning at 2 p.m. and carry over into the evening festivities as MSSU ushers in the holiday season. The tree lighting will take place at 7:30 p.m. with musical performances and the MSSU band and chamber choir. To conclude the night, a showing of the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story" will take place in Phelps Theatre at 9 p.m.
All events are free and open to both campus and community.
2. What is the schedule?
• MSSU Holiday Makers Market. A craft fair to include children’s activities, vendors, Nomad Coffee, Kings Kettle Corn. Location: Billingsly Lions’ Den/Mall. Time: 2 to 9 p.m.
• Merry Mansion Tours. Greeted at the mansion by carolers, families will be able to see the holidays come alive with a self-guided tour of the beautiful MSSU Alumni Mansion. Location: MSSU Mansion. Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Southern Lights. Area school choirs will be performing carols in front of the new 24-foot MSSU Christmas tree. Location: oval. Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At 7:30, the MSSU choir will begin performing as the tree is lit to celebrate the oncoming holiday season.
• Carriage rides. Enjoy a ride around campus in a horse-drawn carriage. Location: MSSU campus. Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• "A Christmas Story." To conclude the exciting Holiday Happenings, enjoy the nostalgic and classic movie "A Christmas Story" with friends and family. Location: Phelps Theatre. Time: 9 p.m.
Appearances by Santa and Roary will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
3. Since this is the first year, where did this idea come from and how did it get started?
Traditionally, MSSU has hosted a Southern Lights tree-lighting event. The MSSU Vibrancy Team established a holiday planning committee that was entrusted with building upon the tradition and creating a larger event that both the campus and community could enjoy and celebrate.
4. How do you hope MSSU students will get involved in Holiday Happenings?
This event is twofold for students. They have a chance to participate in the celebratory festivities, along with volunteer. Several organizations on campus will have booths set up with activities for children, the MSSU band and MSSU chamber choir will perform at 7 and 7:30, and our Campus Activities Board has organized several student-focused events in conjunction with the celebration.
5. What do you hope the community takes away from the event?
Ultimately, this event is about creating a sense of community and celebration for all. Whether you are a student, faculty/staff member or community member, this event is for you.
MSSU hopes that this event is reflective of our values and invites everyone to come on campus on Friday and enjoy all the university has to offer.
