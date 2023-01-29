In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Ryan Orcutt, with Missouri Southern State University.
1. What are the details of Missouri Southern State University's upcoming TEDx event?
We’re extremely excited to host our first TEDx event at Missouri Southern State University from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the Bud Walton Blackbox Theatre, 3950 E. Newman Road.
We’re asking for speakers to apply for the TEDx event where 10 speakers will present on topics under the theme of "Connectedness: The Power of Connectivity."
2. What types of speakers are you looking for?
TEDx allows individuals to share their research or ideas. We’re not looking for presenters. We’re looking for ideas — innovative concepts within this area.
As of Friday morning, we’ve already received 16 applications. The applicants are very diverse.
3. Why was it important for MSSU to host its first TEDx event?
This is an open community event hosted by the campus. The importance behind this is to showcase the talent, innovation and ideas that we have within the Four-State Area. We’re very privileged at MSSU to be able to be the host site for this event and facilitate this.
During the event, each speaker will have 18 minutes to share their concepts, ideas or research. Seating is limited to 100 individuals. We’re going to have an overflow location livestreaming it for individuals who want to view it.
4. What is the difference between TEDx and TED Talks?
A TEDx event is a local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis.
The content and design of each TEDx event is unique and developed independently, but all of them have features in common. TEDx events are held for local audiences, while TED Talks focus on a global audience.
5. When is the deadline to turn in speaker applications?
Everyone is welcome to apply. Applications are due by Feb. 17 and must include both a written form and a video submission.
For more information and to sign up, go to www.mssu.edu/tedxmssu.
