Q: Who was Harry S. Truman?
A: Harry S. Truman was the 33rd president of the United States. He was born in Lamar on May 8, 1884. Last week, we commemorated his 136th birthday. When he was 6 years old, his family moved to Independence, which he would always consider his hometown, although he also lived in Grandview and, of course, Washington, D.C.
He was a farmer, soldier, businessman, Mason, Baptist and politician. He was the only president who served in combat during World War I. He was also a presiding judge (akin to a commissioner) in Jackson County and a U.S. senator.
In 1944, he was President Franklin Roosevelt's vice presidential running mate. When Roosevelt suddenly died on April 12, 1945, just 82 days into his fourth term, Truman became president. He served the rest of Roosevelt's term and was reelected in his own right in 1948. He decided not to run for reelection in 1952.
After his term ended in January 1953, he and his wife, Bess, returned to Independence, where he lived until his death in 1972 at age 88.
A timeline, biographical sketch and other information about Truman is available on the Truman Library's website at trumanlibrary.gov/education/trivia.
Q: Why is he significant to this area?
A: Harry Truman is the only president from the state of Missouri. In that sense, he is Missouri's "favorite son."
His birthplace, Lamar, is a state historic site only about 41 miles north of Joplin. His visits to Joplin include a campaign visit there as senator in June 1940. He also attended a breakfast at the Connor Hotel on Aug. 31, 1944, the morning after he made his vice presidential acceptance speech in Lamar. He was very familiar with Southwest Missouri, and he visited the region on numerous occasions. For example, as president, he attended a reunion of the 35th Division in Springfield in 1952.
Harry Truman was proud of his Missouri roots. His Oval Office desk sign famously read, "The Buck Stops Here." The reverse of that desk sign read, "I'm from Missouri." Despite his travels around the nation and the world, he always returned to Independence, which is the location of his presidential library. For him, Independence was the "center" of the world.
Q: What are some facts about Truman that make him stand out from other presidents?
A: Harry Truman's presidency was very significant in the history of the United States and the world.
He became president near the end of World War II. On May 8, we observed the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. President Truman made decisions that impact us to this day.
He authorized the use of atomic bombs to end the war against Japan. The Marshall Plan provided an enormous aid package that saved Europe from poverty following the devastation of World War II. Truman was a strong supporter of the United Nations. His first decision as president was that the conference that established the U.N. would go forward. He recognized the new state of Israel in 1948; the U.S. was the first nation to do so.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was established during his presidency, and Truman sent Americans to protect South Korea's independence following North Korea's invasion in 1950. He issued a policy of containment against the expansion of communism around the world. Other presidents followed the foreign policy framework that Truman established. His policies, which emphasized the United States working in concert with other nations, helped win the Cold War in 1989.
Q: How does the Truman Library and Museum celebrate his birthday?
A: The Truman Library Institute and the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum commemorated the 75th anniversary of V-E Day and Harry Truman’s 136th birthday on May 8 with a special online initiative presented in honor of this milestone.
Harry Truman announced Germany’s surrender early on his 61st birthday, May 8, 1945. “This is a solemn but glorious hour,” the president said. “General Eisenhower informs me that the forces of Germany have surrendered to the United Nations. The flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”
The institute recognized the noble sacrifices of World War II veterans through a social media initiative in honor of V-E Day. The community is invited to share stories honoring their family and friends who served in World War II and subsequent wars by commenting on posts on the institute’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
Q: The library and museum have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic. When might they reopen to the public?
A: At this point, we do not have a date for reopening following the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Sam Rushay is the supervisory archivist at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, the presidential library and resting place of the 33rd president of the United States. It’s located at 500 W. U.S. Highway 24 in Independence.
