In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Sandy Anker, of the Youth Volunteer Corps.
1. What is the Youth Volunteer Corps in Joplin?
Youth Volunteer Corps is a service-learning nonprofit founded in 1987 in Kansas City. It has since spread across the U.S. and Canada. We have been in Joplin for five years.
YVC engages youth that build life and work skills, while inspiring a lifetime ethic of service. We use a service-learning model, which means when youth serve an agency, they also learn about the issues that agency deals with.
Youth also end up learning valuable skills they can take with them, like using new software, operating power tools and how to teach a dog to sit, and of course, they learn that they can impact their community right now. Our summer program takes on something of a camp atmosphere, as we serve together for four days in a row.
2. Where can we expect to see volunteers working on projects this summer?
We kick off our summer of service on Monday at the community gardens behind the Empire Market. We have a variety of activities planned to benefit the gardens, including painting a mural, working on a decorative water wheel and some good old-fashioned weeding.
During our six weeks of summer programming, we will also be serving at Wildcat Glades, the humane society, the senior center and Watered Gardens. There's something for everyone.
3. What types of skills and opportunities does the Youth Volunteer Corps offer to those involved?
Each project offers us unique ways to learn and grow. For instance, at Wildcat Glades, youth will have the opportunity to learn proper power tool usage. At the Humane Society, we will help learn how to properly interact with animals. Some of our favorite activities there are bathing puppies and socializing kittens.
At the senior center, we will be helping to serve lunches and prepare the Meals on Wheels offerings, among other things. At Watered Gardens, we will be making bed-shaped banks that will be distributed in the community to help sponsor a night in a shelter.
We also work on honing interpersonal skills, figuring out how to work as a team, increasing our compassion for others and other skills that will serve these youth as they enter the workforce.
4. Who can register?
Any youth between the ages of 11 and 18 may register for a project at https://www.yvcjoplin.org/. The only exception is the Humane Society; youth must be 14 to serve there.
Registration is open until the Friday before a project starts, or until a project reaches capacity. We cap our projects at 10 youth, so parents/guardians should register for projects their youth are interested in sooner rather than later. There is a small registration fee, which helps defray costs for materials, lunch, etc., but we offer full scholarships.
5. Where can people go for more information?
For more information, visit https://www.yvcjoplin.org/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YVCJoplin/.
Anyone who would like further information may feel free to contact me at yvcjoplin@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.