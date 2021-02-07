Q: What are the current needs of Bright Futures Joplin?
A: Currently, we are most in need of help with shelf-stable milk and monetary donations toward our ongoing snack pack milk drive during February and March, as well as clothing and shoes for our donation center.
We rely on having clothes and shoes in stock to quickly help students whose families are struggling to provide warm clothes that fit. We are especially in need of donations of new or gently used athletic pants, hoodies and T-shirts for kids from preschool sizes to adult 3X. It's also hard to find affordable tennis shoes and sneakers in half sizes for kids, so new or gently used half-size shoes are a big plus.
Q: How many needs did Bright Futures Joplin meet in January?
A: We had a busy month in January. We received requests of help for 55 students and eight classrooms across the district. Most of our ability to help was related to clothing; we delivered 25 pairs of shoes, 52 packages of underwear and socks, 61 shirts, 57 hoodies, 73 pairs of pants and 12 coats, all thanks to community donations and sponsors.
The number of food-insecure students receiving weekend snack packs in January has continued to rise. By the end of January, we were able to provide snack packs to 408 students per weekend. We served a total of 1,594 snack packs last month, helping offset weekend hunger for our hungriest elementary school kids.
Q: How has the pandemic impacted the organization?
A: We think we'll have a better picture of the pandemic's impact at the end of the school year, when we're able to look back and compare with previous years. But so far, it seems fair to say that we're meeting more needs and feeding more students than we were during the past several years, and we think those increases could be related to the pandemic's local economic impacts.
The number of homeless students across the district has increased this year as well, which bumps up the ways Bright Futures Joplin is called upon to help meet needs for those kids. But on the positive side, I think we've seen an outpouring of support from partners, sponsors and donors who are excited to help because they know this year is challenging for many of our families.
Q: How can residents participate in the milk drive?
A: Monetary donations are helpful, as we can purchase bulk amounts of shelf-stable milk for our snack packs more cheaply than can be shopped for at local stores. Monetary donations can be mailed to Bright Futures Joplin, 825 S. Pearl Ave., Joplin, MO 64801. We can also accept donations on our website at brightfuturesjoplin.org.
A donation of $860 will pay for one week of milk for our snack pack recipients. We're also happy to help local clubs, classes, offices or organizations set up a milk drive to collect individual 8-ounce servings of shelf-stable white and chocolate milk. Common brands available in stores are Horizon Organic, Lala and Fairlife.
Contact sarahcoyne@joplinschools.org to get started.
Q: In what other ways can residents volunteer?
A: Since visitors aren't allowed in school buildings right now due to COVID-19 protocols, our hands-on volunteer opportunities are extremely limited. This is so hard for us because volunteers are at the heart of what Bright Futures Joplin is all about: students and educators being supported by community members who truly care.
Still, there are plenty of needs to be met, and many of our volunteers are getting creative about it. Our die-hard volunteers have recorded themselves reading storybooks and then emailed them to teachers to use in their classrooms. Some volunteers are organizing fundraisers or sock drives in their churches or clubs.
And a lot of our volunteers are happy to call up a school principal and ask how to show love to the school, whether it's with a pizza party for teachers on conference night or by helping to fund a class party. It all helps, and with a little creativity, our volunteers are still the bedrock of Bright Futures Joplin.
Sarah Coyne is the coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.