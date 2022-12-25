In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Scott Clayton, of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
1. What are some of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity’s biggest accomplishments from this year?
It was a year of many firsts for us. We completed two rehabbed homes, our first ICF (insulated concrete forms) house through our Veteran Build program, expanded our products that we sell at the ReStore, expanded our Critical Home Repair Program to Newton County and also our first multifamily housing unit with our duplex that we dedicated on Dec. 21.
2. How many homes did Joplin Habitat build this year? How many does the group hope to build next year?
This year, we constructed five homes, and we have four other homes nearing completion. We look to start another house next month, and we’re planning the rest of our 2023 builds.
3. What does Joplin Habitat look forward to in 2023?
We will continue to try new ways to serve low-income families and large housing needs that face us. We look to build more multifamily houses, rehab more homes, provide small to significant home repairs to homeowners in need and expand our ReStore to provide a continuous variety of items sold at discounted prices. The more we build, the more people who shop at the ReStore. With more partners, we’ll be able to help more people in need of better housing.
4. When can we expect to see Joplin Habitat’s next completed project?
We have four homes currently under construction that we are estimating will be done in January and February. We are planning our next Veteran Build, and we look to begin that in May.
5. Why should homeowners in need consider asking Joplin Habitat for assistance?
We look to be an organization that can help in many different ways. Our ReStore is open to everyone, and you can find great products and great deals. Our housing programs are income-based. However, our light, exterior repair program called A Brush With Kindness is for those that just need some light work on the outside of their home. The most important aspect of this program is that we are a service to those who can no longer do things at their house that they once did.
Most often, we do not want to be in positions of need, and many do not want to be bothersome to others. However, life presents moments where the once easy has become difficult. A Brush With Kindness brings together volunteers with Habitat who want to help do some outside work for people that have come to face physical difficulties. Whether the need is great or small, think of us as a place that is always looking to do its best to be a service to others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.