In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Sharon Clark with HOPE 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.
1. Could you tell our readers about the local HOPE 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation?
HOPE is an acronym for help, outreach, prevent and educate. We’re an all-volunteer group that raises money to provide mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women in the local Four-State Area. All money raised stays in our local surrounding Joplin-Pittsburg region. We have 12 volunteers on our board.
The purpose of the HOPE 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation is to raise awareness, provide support, offer education and instill hope for those affected by breast cancer in our local area. So many people don’t know that we exist, and they donate to the National Cancer Foundation or other organizations, but the need is here locally. Breast cancer seems to be more rampant, and we do have some poverty in the region.
Years ago when I was a single parent, if I had felt a lump in my breast, and had a choice of either getting a mammogram or feeding my son, I’m going to feed my son. We don’t want people to have to make that choice.
Our fundraising efforts come from our annual Race 4 Hope every June, Panera Bread Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign every October and our amazing community donors.
The neat thing about us, compared to other organizations, is that we’re all volunteers on the board, and we don’t have a paid staff member to go out and solicit funds. We rely heavily on community support.
When people donate to us, every dime goes toward our cause, and we donate to local hospitals and Show Me Healthy Women, which offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings for Missouri women who meet age, income and insurance guidelines. It’s a state-funded program, and we donate thousands to them because they give gas cards to women who need to get back and forth from their treatments.
2. As a breast cancer survivor yourself, what advice would you give to someone who is experiencing breast cancer?
Early detection is the key. I’m living proof of that. I believe self breast exams are very important. If you’re going through it, you don’t have to go through it alone. There are so many pink sisters out there who will hold your hand. Breast cancer survivors, we call ourselves pink sisters. My goal is to make sure there are no more victims, and that’s why I’m so passionate about this.
Sarah Wall was the head volleyball coach at Carl Junction who got this Pink Game going in the area. Last year was Carthage’s inaugural year to join the Pink Games, and they raised $10,000. Most recently, they presented us with a check for $16,000. Joplin had a Pink Game along with Carthage, and between the two schools, they raised $21,000.
A lot of people say they can’t raise that much, but we are thankful for every dime we get. October is when the donations really come in. Panera Bread is doing their Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign and for every bagel bought during the month of October, we receive 25 cents.
3. When is the foundation’s next event?
Our Race 4 Hope 2022 fundraiser will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Spiva Park in downtown Joplin. There’s a 5K and a 1-mile walk for breast cancer survivors. The event will go on rain or shine.
This will be our first race in two years because of COVID-19, and it’s also the first time we’ve held it in October. We usually hold it in June, and we thought why not do it during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
It’s exciting this year, and we’ve already had more registrants this year than we’ve had in several years. Registration costs range from $15 to $30. Online registration can be completed at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/67308.
We consider this and the Pink Ribbon Bagel as our main annual fundraisers. The more money raised, the more people we can help.
4. Why is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October so important?
Let’s just say that you’re busy raising kids or with your career. You can easily forget about your self breast exam or your mammogram. In October, everywhere you look there is a pink ribbon or somebody reminding you.
I went to the Carl Junction post office today to buy Breast Cancer Research stamps. Of course, there was pink everywhere, and if I had forgotten my mammogram, that would remind me that I need to schedule one. The last few years that I was the postmaster at Carl Junction, Carl Junction was ranked No. 1 in the nation for selling the most Breast Cancer Research stamps.
5. At what age would you recommend women to start getting mammograms?
Our previous foundation president, Sarah Burkeybile, died at the age of 31 from breast cancer in 2012. Cancer doesn’t know any age. The earlier you can get one, the better. I was 32 years old when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and the insurance companies don’t want to pay for one until you’re 40. This is where HOPE 4 You comes in. We fund mammograms for underinsured and uninsured women.
For more information, visit HOPE 4 You’s website at https://hope4youbcf.org.
