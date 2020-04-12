Q: With the temporary closure of the Joplin Public Library, can residents still access products or services from home?
A: Yes, anyone with a Joplin Public Library card can still access a broad array of digital services. These services include ebooks, electronic audiobooks, databases, newspapers and learning resources. An extensive list can be found at joplinpubliclibrary.org/online-resources-by-category/. If you have questions or need help, email jpl@joplinpubliclibrary.org or send us a message on Facebook.
Some people may not know this, but for anyone that doesn't already have a library card, they can register for one online during the closure by visiting joplinpubliclibrary.org/how-do-i-get-a-library-card/ and clicking "Register Online." Staff will help them get a temporary card that will allow access to our online resources.
Q: What advice do you have for families who regularly use the library but are struggling without its supplementary help for home education and entertainment?
A: Many organizations and authors have come out with free resources or expanded access for families to use during this time. For instance, TumbleBooks, which is a digital resource we offer at the library, has expanded access beyond the ones we typically offer for younger children. Examples of other resources are "Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems," virtual museum and zoo visits and "Dav Pilkey at Home."
Q: Some book publishers place limits or embargoes on how many digital copies of books can be "checked out" at one time, but many of those limits are being lifted during the pandemic. Is this true for the Joplin library?
A: Yes, that is true. Most notably, Macmillan lifted the embargo they placed on libraries late last year.
You can find more information at ala.org, where Alan Inouye, director of public policy and government relations for the American Library Association, has said this about the subject: "Equitable access to digital content is more important than ever as libraries continue to serve their communities amid rapidly changing circumstances. Macmillan’s return to its original lending terms signals a new starting point for all publishers to consider how they can work with libraries to ensure — and expand — access for all readers. ALA looks forward to working with publishers to make that happen.”
Q: Are library staff using the closure to implement any specific plans for the library's upkeep or future?
A: Library staff have been working to promote our digital resources on our Facebook page, and we are readying to start planning for a virtual summer reading program.
Q: We expect many users will have borrowed items just before the library's closure. What should these people do?
A: Please hang on to all library materials until we reopen. No late fees will be assessed.
Jeana Gockley is the director of the Joplin Public Library.
