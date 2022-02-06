In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Stephanie Massey, of Newborns in Need of the Heartland.
1. What is Newborns in Need of the Heartland, and when was it established?
Newborns in Need is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to help meet the basic needs of newborn babies when born ill, prematurely or impoverished. NIN can provide the resources for those babies to eat better, sleep better and thrive in uncontrollable circumstances. There are chapters all over the United States (www.newbornsinneed.org).
Missouri’s local chapter, NIN of the Heartland, was established in 2021 by Stephanie Massey when she met a grandmother struggling to find items for her granddaughter — a granddaughter she did not know about and was born in jail. She needed help with basic supplies like diapers, formula and a car seat in order to bring her granddaughter home, and many organizations did not have what she needed. She was overwhelmed and scared that something would happen to the baby if she didn’t gather what she needed.
Situations like this are more common than not, and NIN of the Heartland was created to be a breath of hope in a tough time for these families.
2. Who is served by NIN of the Heartland?
NIN of the Heartland serves families and babies throughout Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties in Missouri.
3. How does NIN of the Heartland assist surrounding communities and families in need?
Anyone with a newborn in need can receive help. Newborns in Need distributes items free of charge.
Chapters serve their own communities by contacting local agencies, hospitals and shelters and provide items wherever needed.
4. What are some current needs of the charity?
NIN of the Heartland is looking to establish partnerships with local hospitals and clinics to help supply care kits for families in need.
These care kits would include basic baby items — blankets, diapers, wipes, hygiene products, etc. — to help set up families when bringing their newborn home. Donations of these items or any baby essentials are always welcome as well.
5. Where can donations be dropped off?
Donations can be dropped off at any Economic Security Corp. location at the following addresses:
• 302 S. Joplin Ave. in Joplin.
• 739 E. Seventh St. in Carthage.
• 116 N. Jefferson St. in Neosho.
• 405 Walnut St. in Lamar.
• 712 Business 59 Highway in Anderson.
Other pickup arrangements can be made by contacting the chapter via email at heartlandmo@newbornsinneed.org or messaging the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NINoftheHeartland.
