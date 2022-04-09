In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Stephanie Watts, of Pittsburg Beautiful.
1. What is Pittsburg Beautiful?
Pittsburg Beautiful is a citizens group with a common interest of contributing to the city of Pittsburg's image and appearance.
2. What is the new Pittsburg Pride Pack?
Our new litter campaign is called the Pittsburg Pride Pack. We are looking for folks/businesses that would like to sponsor their immediate area/street that they would then pledge 30 minutes a month to picking up and disposing of the litter in that area. Joining the PPP will get you "shout-outs" in our Pittsburg Beautiful Facebook page, and you will be given a vinyl sticker to place on your business door or car window or bumper that shows you are a proud member of the Pittsburg Pride Pack.
3. What kinds of community betterment projects has Pittsburg Beautiful done?
Pittsburg Beautiful puts in and maintains flowers throughout the city. Along with the downtown urns and hanging baskets, they also maintain smaller park areas, trails, flower beds and the welcome signs that greet you. Pittsburg Beautiful has added shelters and restrooms, added fencing and large planters to the farmers market area and worked with many other groups with projects that relate to beautifying Pittsburg. They also give out monthly awards from spring to fall for homes that have worked hard beautifying their properties.
4. What kinds of projects are on the horizon this spring and summer?
Pittsburg Beautiful is working on getting flowers placed in all the urns and hanging baskets downtown these next few weeks. We have been working hard to maintain Trailhead Park that ends near the middle school and also just added permanent outdoor festive lighting. We started our new litter campaign and will continue that as a permanent effort to help maintain Pittsburg’s beauty. We will be participating in Earth Day and will continue monitoring and trimming all our plants and foliage for the spring and summer.
5. How does someone get involved?
The best way to get involved is to join us at one of our monthly meetings: the first Monday of each month, noon to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building or the Pittsburg chamber office. Keeping aware of what is going on is as simple as clicking the "like" button on our Pittsburg Beautiful Facebook Page. There you can get more information on our litter campaign, meetings and be kept up to date on all the beautiful projects we have going on. You can also reach out personally to Stephanie Watts, 407-456-0460, call or text.
