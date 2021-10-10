In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Spiva's Susan Adams.
1. What is Spiva's annual membership show?
The 74th Membership Show opened over the weekend and runs through Dec. 11. This exhibit is the opportunity for Spiva’s members, amateur or professional, to display a piece of their own art. The monetary awards are sponsored through the generosity of an endowment set up by Dr. and Mrs. John Windle and are given in both 2D and 3D categories, and to the children who enter.
2. What types of works will be on display?
Our members work in a variety of mediums. The more than 80 pieces in this show include oil and watercolor painting, ceramics, wood working, textiles and mixed media.
3. What other exhibits are coming up?
There are two other exhibits that opened over the weekend. Dean Ertel’s “The Great Outdoors” will run through Dec. 18. Dean is an avid outdoorsman and traveler, and his watercolors reflect his love of nature. Robin Bailey, a frequent PhotoSpiva exhibitor, will be showing his collection of photographs titled “OUR TOWN … Fading Glimpses of the Midwest.” After Robin’s show closes at the end of October, the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition returns for November and December, with its show titled “Front and Center.”
4. Why is art important?
There’s a wonderful book called “How to Look at Everything,” by David Finn. After reading it, my eyes were opened to the Art (capital A) in the architecture around us, the Art on billboards and print ads, the Art in window displays and even the Art in our clothing. It’s everywhere around us, not just at galleries, museums and in classrooms.
In January and February, Spiva will host almost 1,800 regional third graders for art education, a hands-on project and the experience of creating their own exhibit. We hope that we can pass on the excitement of Art to each and every student.
5. The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin is projected to be finished next year, and Spiva plans to move there permanently from the current location on Third Street. How are you and the staff feeling as that date gets closer?
The move is a tiny bit bittersweet because we love our home in the historic Cosgrove Building, and we’ll miss it. Stay tuned, though — there may be a farewell party (and Spiva is known for our celebrations).
The move to the Cornell Complex will elevate Spiva’s exhibit capabilities to a whole new level. The complex has museum-quality climate control, which will allow us to borrow significant pieces from major collections throughout the country. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to see world-class art in Joplin, on loan from the Nelson-Atkins, Crystal Bridges or the Metropolitan Museum of Art?
We also look forward to creatively collaborating with Connect2Culture and some of their performances. To say we’re excited about the future is an understatement. We can’t wait.
