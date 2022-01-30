In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Susan Hickam, of Lafayette House.
1. What is Lafayette House’s annual Ooh-La Lafayette event?
Ooh-La Lafayette is the annual fundraising event for Lafayette House.
This event allows us to raise awareness as to the cause and effects of domestic violence, sexual assault and substance use disorders. Ooh-La shares our mission to be a safe sanctuary, offering compassionate and empowering services to heal the effects of domestic violence, sexual assault and substance use disorders.
Each year, Lafayette House serves more than 1,000 individuals by offering professional, compassionate and trauma-informed services for adults, children and families in Southwest Missouri.
2. When is this year’s Ooh-La Lafayette slated, and where can tickets be purchased?
This year, Ooh-La Lafayette will be held on Thursday, April 7. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 7, and can be purchased through our website, https://lafayettehouse.org.
Check our website or follow us on social media to receive the latest information concerning our event.
3. How does Ooh-La Lafayette benefit Lafayette House?
All proceeds from our Ooh-La Lafayette event go directly to Lafayette House, which allows us to continue quality services at no cost for our clients. Our services include, but are not limited to, 24/7 hotline; emergency and residential shelter; case management; counseling, including individual counseling, group counseling, family therapy and children’s therapy; day care services; transportation; meals prepared onsite each day; access to a registered nurse; transitional housing; and employment readiness training.
4. Why is Ooh-La Lafayette a significant fundraiser for Lafayette House, especially amid the pandemic?
Ooh-La Lafayette contributes to hope. During the event, we share client testimonials where hope was received and dreams for a safe and peaceful future were realized.
During the pandemic, our doors have never closed. Ooh-La Lafayette allows us to modify and offer additional services, while taking every precaution necessary to address the threats of the virus so that the threats of abuse or addiction never have to be a barrier to services.
5. What do you hope to accomplish with this year’s fundraiser?
Community contribution is the foundation of funding our program and critical for Lafayette House to remain open for vulnerable families in need of services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.