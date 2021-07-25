From staff reports
Q: What is the Mrs. U.S. United pageant, and how does it differ from other competitions?
A: The mission of the Mrs. U.S. United pageant is to promote health, fitness and inner beauty among women and children of all ethnic groups while producing positive role models for the community; to develop women that will promote self-confidence, self-worth, moral, academic and social support for our youth; and to publicly recognize women who have obtained personal, professional and community achievements.
This pageant focuses on both internal and external beauty. The U.S. United pageant’s platform is breast cancer awareness.
Q: When were you crowned Mrs. U.S. United 2021?
A: I was crowned as Mrs. Missouri in 2020 (at the state pageant), which is what kicked this off. Then, I was crowned July 17 as Mrs. U.S. United (at the national pageant) for 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Q: Why is the Mrs. U.S. United pageant a competition you wanted to participate in?
A: I did pageants most of my teen life, and it’s something that I’ve wanted to do in my adult life. and I finally found a pageant that I felt like I could fit in because it’s real women; it’s not just based on beauty. I’ve had five kids. I’ve been divorced and remarried. There’s just a lot of things in my life, and this pageant lets you be yourself.
It’s an accomplishment. It’s something that I set my mind out to do, and I won. It’s hard to explain what it means to me because it means so much. It recognizes my personal achievements and my professional achievements.
Q: What was the judging like at the national pageant?
A: We were judged on our interview skills, our fun fashion on the runway and our formal gowns on the runway. It was based on fit of our outfits, our personality on stage, our interview questions and answers, as well as overall appearance. There’s two rounds of competitions.
Q: Being a teacher at a local high school, what do you hope your students take away from your pageant experience?
A: As a special education teacher, I have my own disability. I’m dyslexic. I really just want my students to see that if they set their minds to it, then they can accomplish it.
I went back to school later in my life to become a teacher, graduated with honors, became a teacher and now I teach special education students. They can see that I went back to college, I achieved that dream and how I went to Georgia and brought home a national title. It doesn’t matter if you’re a teenager doing it or an older lady like me. You can do it if you set your mind to it. Goals don’t always happen quickly.
