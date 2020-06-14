The 5 Q's: Tom Furrh highlights changes at Big Brothers Big Sisters

Q: What impact does Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties have on children when they receive an adult mentor?
A: Our program is designed to create one-to-one mentor relationships. We do this by matching a volunteer and child that have shared interests determined in our intake process.
Studies have shown that mentor relationships inside the Big Brothers Big Sisters model can and do have a measurable and positive impact on children. Children matched with a mentor are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 52% less likely to skip school and 33% less likely to hit someone.
Q: In what ways has the organization been working to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: We took action early to protect our children and volunteers by asking all matches to meet virtually. We provided some activities that were donated by our local Home Depot and Joplin Greenhouse and delivered contactless to porches of our families. Today, our matches resume meeting at their own discretion.
Q: What types of fundraisers will Big Brothers Big Sisters host this summer?
A: We try to have a few fundraisers throughout the summer. For the month of June, we are working with Andrew Parker State Farm on a "Quotes for Good" fundraiser, where they will donate for every auto quote given this month when the caller mentions Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Our next fundraiser is with Ghetto Tacos on Wednesday at Fairview Church in Carthage. We are also working on planning match activities to keep our volunteer/child matches engaged. We are currently working with a local movie theater for a movie night in July.
Q: When is your next big event slated?
A: Our next large event is our annual Beer Fest, which is traditionally held mid-September. We are working on securing a larger venue that will help us increase our capacity while also keeping social distancing guidelines. Our goal is to have a great event without sacrificing safety. We will be working to post all updates on our Beer Fest Facebook page.
Q: How many children are currently in need of a Big Brothers Big Sisters buddy?
A: We currently have 44 children on our waiting list in need of a Big. You can submit an inquiry through our website, joplinbigbro.org; email us at info@joplinbigbro.org; or contact us through Facebook Messenger.
Our volunteer intake process takes approximately three to five weeks and is very thorough; our priority is safety for both our children and our volunteers. We would love to talk with anyone interested in the program. We’re only a call or message away.
Tom Furrh is the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.