In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Tom Furrh, of FosterAdopt Connect.
1. What is the Journey Home event?
Journey Home is a community impact bus tour simulating a day in the life of a foster youth. We'll visit several local nonprofits that serve children in care such as Children's Center, Children's Haven, Jasper County CASA, along with Children's Division and the Juvenile Court. We'll begin at 8 a.m. Friday, May 12, at FosterAdopt Connect at 1802 W. 32nd St., Suite F, in Joplin and end at the same address at 5 p.m. Lunch is being provided by Trackside Burgers & BBQ and is presented by Elks Lodge No. 501 of Joplin. Registrations can be made at the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/3vEc7P6ac and are open through Friday, May 5. Seats are limited to 40.
2. What is the goal of Journey Home?
Our goal for this event is twofold: first, to highlight the different services that Children's Center, Children's Haven, Jasper County CASA, FosterAdopt Connect, Children's Division and Lafayette House provide and how important each of them are to the children and families experiencing disruption, and secondly, to create a lasting impression on our participants of the trauma experienced by children being removed from their homes and families — and the lifelong effects carried forward.
3. How did you develop this event?
This event was first developed in our Springfield market in 2018 through 2020. Our team thought that this event would fit nicely in Joplin to highlight the necessary and nuanced services that each of these organizations provide and how we each promote FosterAdopt Connect's purpose to break the cycle of generational abuse and neglect. We've incorporated unique program materials into this simulation and are very excited to share with the community.
4. How has FosterAdopt Connect’s first year in Joplin been?
We've had an incredible reception in Joplin and the surrounding communities. Our year began with growing a team of qualified and passionate program specialists, and we hit the jackpot with our Joplin team. Our 10-person team is filled with experienced individuals that serve families with kindness and a level of excellence you'd expect our most vulnerable children and families to receive. We have been fortunate to serve more than 150 families across nine programs in our first year and were honored to receive the Carl Junction chamber's Nonprofit of the Year Award on April 13. We're looking forward to continue meeting the needs of area families in the coming year.
5. What are the current needs of FosterAdopt Connect?
Our clothing boutique is always in need of hygiene items — shampoo, conditioner, soap and body wash — as well as new or gently used child shoes. We have several upcoming events and fundraisers that we need the community to support. We're having a Sip & Swing fundraiser on July 22; sponsorships and tickets are available now. We are also looking to grow our Ambassador Committee with passionate individuals with connections to help us spread awareness about our events, and we have a monthly volunteer event on the last Tuesday of each month in our clothing boutique.
