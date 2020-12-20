The 5Qs: Abi Almandinger of Vision Carthage illuminates light experience

Q: What is the new Downtown Holiday Light Experience in Carthage?
A: The new Downtown Holiday Light Experience is a 54-foot light tunnel on the south side of the square. There also are additional lights all around the square.
Q: How did this idea come about and what organizations were involved in its creation?
A: The Christmas in Carthage committee had been meeting for many months trying to make sure that our December event would be fun, with lots of activities drawing people to downtown. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we had to scale that back, and the light tunnel idea came about from the amazing Convention and Visitors Bureau director.
Q: In what ways does the Downtown Holiday Light Experience correspond with the mission of Vision Carthage?
A: Vision Carthage is all about beautifying and revitalizing Carthage, but especially downtown. Of course, the historic square is the heart of our community, and showing off how amazing it is, is a priority for us. We also want folks to discover our incredible businesses and support our local shop owners. There are so many new shops and boutiques that people don’t know about … we wanted to get the word out.
Vision Carthage is all about enhancing the community. This seemed like an easy way to do that and getting people downtown and appreciating the crown jewel of Carthage.
Q: When was the display first erected and how long will it be open to the public?
A: The light tunnel was created the weekend after Thanksgiving and will run through Jan. 1 at a minimum. The lights come on at 3 p.m. and go off at midnight.
Q: How popular is the new light display?
A: People can’t stop talking about how fun the new light tunnel is. Come discover downtown and take your holiday selfie with the gorgeous courthouse in the background. The CVB has fielded dozens of phone calls from people who have seen it on social media. The social media response is some of the best we’ve seen.
Abi Almandinger is the executive director of Vision Carthage, a nonprofit organization aimed at beautifying and revitalizing the Carthage community.
