The 5Qs: Tiffany Romine of SEK-CAP discusses rental assistance program for those affected by COVID-19

Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the need for housing services in the Southeast Kansas area?
A: We know that individuals and families that struggle in a thriving economy are the hardest hit when a crisis affects the entire nation. Those who might have been barely keeping up with their rent are now faced with mounting bills and evictions due to income loss. Landlords also feel the effects as they’ve lost the steady income necessary to keep their properties managed. Having a home is so important, now more than ever, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to help families keep their homes.
Q: What types of housing services does the Southeast Kansas Community Action Program provide to the area?
A: Through our Housing Department, we offer Section 8 rental assistance, income-based apartments in Weir and Tenant Based Rental Assistance. We also have 53 affordable rental properties and three tiny houses that we maintain. Through Avenues to Success, we are able to help individuals and families make emergency payments toward their rent and utilities.
Q: What is the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, and who’s eligible to apply?
A: The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, or KEPP, is a new program through the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. SEK-CAP is partnering with KHRC to provide access and help to landlords and tenants in filling out the online application. The program provides rental assistance to households that have missed one or more rent payment(s), since April 1, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords and tenants apply through a joint online process. If the application is approved, the landlord receives rental assistance funds directly from KEPP, and applies those funds to the tenant’s account, waiving late fees for the month(s) assistance was awarded.
Q: Why is this a service that should be used for qualified applicants and up to how much in assistance can they receive?
A: This program will provide relief for tenants who have been unsure how they will pay arrears while also providing landlords with the income to continue to manage maintenance and upkeep on their properties. Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.
Q: When is the deadline to apply for the program?
A: Landlords and tenants must complete a joint online application to be considered for this program. SEK-CAP staff will be available to facilitate the application process and to answer any questions. The program opened Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, and will end Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Tiffany Romine serves as a resource coordinator for the Southeast Kansas Community Action Program Inc., a nonprofit social service agency dedicated to eliminating the causes of poverty in Southeast Kansas since 1966.
