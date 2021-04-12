The Joplin High School theater department hopes third time’s a charm.
The cast and crew of “The Drowsy Chaperone” hope their upcoming spring show will withstand the pandemic-related complications that caused productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Play On!” to be postponed last year.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a parody of 1920s American musical comedies, a play-within-a-play that won five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, in 2006. The story begins when the narrator, known only as Man in Chair, puts on a recording of a fictitious 1928 Broadway musical, causing the characters to spring to life for him and for the audience.
Safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place. The cast will wear clear masks while on stage to give them protection and also to allow their facial expressions to be seen. Masks also are required of the audience, members of whom will be seated in a socially distanced manner, said Ashley Trotnic, the high school’s theater teacher.
“It’s so different,” she said of producing a show with everyone in masks, “but at least they’re able to perform, and they understand how lucky they are. So we’re going to take every precaution we can so we can continue to perform.”
Senior Chloe Brower will portray Janet Van De Graff, a flapper and showgirl who’s set on giving up the spotlight in order to marry the man she loves. She is one of the many characters who come alive for Man in Chair during the playing of his recording.
“Janet is over the top, and I think that’s so much fun,” Brower said. “The challenge is getting into character. Everyone in the show is so big (in terms of performance), and I’m just trying to match their energy.”
Brower said it can be difficult to sing and dance while wearing a mask, but she wouldn’t have it any other way — at least, not as long as the pandemic is still around.
“I’m so happy we get to do this,” she said of performing live theater.
Junior Carly Cascone portrays the titular Drowsy Chaperone, a 1920s singer-actress and another of Man in Chair’s characters. The character, dressed in a sparkly black and white ensemble that glitters from the stage, is cocky and eccentric.
“I’m a drunk; in almost every scene I’m in, I have a martini glass,” Cascone said of her character. “It is unlike any character I’ve every played, and it’s one of the best roles I could ever ask for.”
Performing with a mask has been something to get used to, Cascone said, but the rest of the theater experience has an air of familiarity about it.
“It’s so nice to have something normal happen for once,” she said.
Cascone said she, like the rest of the cast, is thankful to be able to perform amid the pandemic, and she hopes the audience will enjoy the play as much as she does.
“I want them to know it’s OK to laugh,” she said. “Everyone who’s been down because of COVID or whatever — come see the show because it’s going to put a smile on your face.”
“The Drowsy Chaperone” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Joplin High School performing arts center, 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $10 apiece and are available at tinyurl.com/JHSDROWSY.
