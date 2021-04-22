What do Starbucks employees do when they need a break from the daily grind?
Some of them joined forces with Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity on Earth Day on Thursday.
“It’s really just a fun day and a great time,” said Scott Clayton, Joplin Habitat’s executive director. “It is nice when people have that giving spirit.”
We were at the scene and we'll tell you about the project.
Freeman revealed some new diagnostic tools that allow physicians a better look inside patient's lungs. We'll tell you about that as well as our higher-than-average rate of lung diseases in Southwest Missouri.
Debby Woodin will have a follow-up to Monday's Joplin City Council meeting and questions over the widening of 32nd Street.
Crime Reporter Jeff Lehr has followed a number of cases today. Look for those.
All that and much more in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
Have a great evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.