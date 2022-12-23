There will be no paper or e-edition on Sunday — Christmas Day — in an effort to give Globe employees the opportunity to spend the holiday with friends and family.
featured
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Check joplinglobe.com/polls for past results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.