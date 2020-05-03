A $250,000 fund has been established by The Joplin Globe to help area businesses get back to full strength by offering matching grants to subsidize marketing.
Business can now apply for grant funds to aid their recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We understand that this is a crucial time for our business community, and we want to help their marketing through this grant,” said Dale Brendel, group publisher for The Joplin Globe. “It’s vital that businesses communicate with their customers as they begin to think about reopening, even if it’s on a limited basis, or trying to get back to normal operations. We want to be a resource for them to do that.”
The fund is open to locally owned and operated businesses affected by the coronavirus, even if they are not current advertisers with the newspaper.
The grant money can be used for The Joplin Globe print edition and joplinglobe.com website until June 30. The grants are for a minimum of $200 and maximum of $5,000 in matching funds each month. For example, if a business is awarded a grant and spends $200 in advertising, The Joplin Globe will match that with a grant of $200 for a total of $400 in advertising dollars.
To apply for the dollar-for-dollar matching advertising grant, submit an application at www.joplinglobe.com/grant. The Joplin Globe will respond within 48 hours.
“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves,” Brendel said. “We know businesses and workers are hurting; we’re hurting, too. If we can pull together as a community, we can weather this.”
