Tired, grungy and hungry, Jess Claude Lines sat down at the kitchen table, just off his shift at the nearby Joplin Globe where he worked as a press foreman. It was then that he spied the telegram, half-buried in a stack of mail. When he fished the paper out and spied the words “Navy Department,” he went cold inside.
It was April 1943, and the United States was at war around the world. At that very moment — somewhere in the vast Pacific Ocean — his son, Walter Ellsworth Lines, was aboard the submarine USS Triton.
“The Navy Department deeply regrets to inform you that your son Walter Ellsworth Lines, motor machinists mate second class US Navy, is missing following action in the performance of his duty and in the service of his country. The department appreciates your great anxiety but details not now available and delay in receipt thereof must necessarily be expected. To prevent possible aid to our enemies, please do not divulge the name of his ship.”
Stunned by what he’d read, Jess stared at the document in his hands.
Was his youngest son dead? Or was he alive and safe on another U.S. or Allied ship? Had he been captured by the Japanese? Or worse, was he still at sea, lost?
Jess rose to his feet. He’d already made up his mind what to do next. He had to find answers to the whereabouts of his son. To do that, he had to head west, by himself, to San Diego, and find someone with the U.S. Navy who might be able to tell him whether his son was alive or dead.
Seventy-nine years later, sitting at his kitchen table in his Joplin home in late May, Jess’ grandson, Robert Isaacs, shakes his head in admiration of his grandfather’s spur-of-the-moment decision. “He was not a well-traveled man,” Isaacs said. Rarely did his grandfather venture outside Joplin city limits, let alone cross the continent.
“His view of the world was pretty narrow," Isaacs added of his grandfather.
Jess, who was in his 50s, had never before attempted a journey of this size, spanning 1,529 miles.
“He did it out of love for his son,” the 76-year-old Isaacs said. “He took it upon himself to get a car and drive to California to see somebody about his son. He wanted answers.”
'Enlist while you still can'
Jess’s youngest son, 21-year-old Ellsworth, had enlisted in the Navy in 1939, after leaving Joplin and going west to California, making his way there by hitchhiking and riding rail cars.
He fell in love with the Navy, Isaacs said, citing letters written by Ellsworth to his sister, Golden — Isaacs’ mother.
“One week after he enlisted, he wrote to this brother, Richard, and said, ‘You need to enlist while you still can,’” Isaacs said. “'With the rate things are going they will soon quit taking people into the Navy.’ He said, ‘You guys just can’t believe how good it is.’”
While war loomed, the United States in 1939 was still in turmoil brought about by the Great Depression.
“People (today) will never know how hard it was back then,” Issacs said. “It was hard times.”
Unlike a vast majority of Americans, Ellsworth was guaranteed three hot meals a day while working as a machinist.
“My God, Ellsworth acts like he’s living at the Ritz,” Isaacs said with a chuckle. “I mean, he goes on and on about how good the chow is on the ship and how great the guys are that he works with, and there’s not a critical moment about the Navy anywhere in his letters.”
In one letter to his older brother, Richard, he wrote about the luxurious living conditions he had inside the barracks, which included brass fixtures. He asked Richard not to relay any of what he wrote about the Navy to their father — “He’ll think I’m living like a millionaire.”
Richard would later take the bait and enlist in the Navy himself. Years later, Isaacs asked his uncle Richard if he joined the Navy out of a sense of patriotism, considering war by then was raging across Europe and in Asia. No, his uncle replied with a shrug — “I wanted to eat.”
Brothers in war
For a time, both brothers wound up serving on the same ship — a destroyer, the USS Worden — in late 1941 at Pearl Harbor.
The two brothers were there Dec. 7, 1941, when 353 Japanese aircraft in two waves attacked the naval base and air fields on Oahu. Their destroyer was one of the first ships to escape the harbor and reach open sea. A ship gunner even managed to destroy a Japanese bomber with a .50-caliber Browning machine gun. In total, the Worden earned four battle stars during her World War II service and participated in the critical Battle of Midway.
At some point, Isaacs said — he doesn’t know exactly when — the two brothers split up. While Ellsworth went to back to school to serve on submarines, Richard continued his service aboard the Worden.
On Jan. 1, 1943, as the Navy attempted to dislodge Japanese troops from two islands in the Aleutians, a strong current ran the Worden aground at Amchitka Island, at the tip of the Aleutians. The impact broke the ship's back. The 186-member crew abandoned ship, plunging into the icy waters of the Bering Sea.
“Richard went into the water when they were told to abandon ship, and he came within minutes of dying,” Isaacs said of his uncle. “He said there was a rescue boat that came by him there in the water and a guy called out his name, and he later told me, ‘I had the strength to get my arm out of the water, and they dragged me aboard the boat.’ So he came within inches of dying out there.”
Fourteen U.S. sailors died in that event.
Ellsworth, meanwhile, was by now serving his first tour aboard the USS Triton, a submarine with a crew of 73 men. On March 15, 1943, the sub began stalking and sinking Japanese ships in a convoy near the Admiralty Islands. Three enemy destroyers hunted the submerged Triton for hours. Soon after, Japanese sailors on one of the destroyers saw an oil slick, debris and items with American markings bubbling to the ocean’s surface.
On April 10, naval officials officially recorded the Triton as lost. Then the telegrams went out.
Seeking answers
Isaacs’ wife, Pauletta, said Richard's experience in the Bering Sea was part of the reason Jess wondered about the fate of his other son, Ellsworth, after receiving the telegram.
“On one hand, one of his sons had survived a shipwreck, so he couldn’t understand why his other son couldn’t survive one,” she said.
“He couldn’t wrap his head around it. Why was he missing? Why couldn’t they find him? He should have been off that ship and in the water somewhere," Isaacs said.
“That’s the main reason why he went to California,” Pauletta said.
“He was, by God, going to talk to someone and get those answers,” Isaacs added.
