MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College theater department will present "The Lost World" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Center.
"The Lost World," written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and adapted by John de Lancie from a script by de Lancie and Nat Segaloff, tells the story of Professor Challenger, who is confronted by his colleagues to prove his extraordinary claim that prehistoric animals exist and that he has seen them. Challenger leads a four-man expedition through the remote jungles of South America to settle the validity of his claim.
Tickets are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and children, and free for NEO students and employees. Masks and social distancing are required on campus.
