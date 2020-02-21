The Momentary, Crystal Bridges' contemporary arts satellite, opens with performance festival, joint exhibit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walking into Bentonville’s newest art space, it becomes apparent that The Momentary is not a typical museum.
If Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art introduced this region to a mixture of contemporary and classic art in a semitraditional setting, then The Momentary — which opens to the public Saturday — is the "grittier, messier, rebellious younger sister," jokes Olivia Walton, the venue's founding chairperson.
Walton says the new venue is the “perfect companion” to her aunt Alice Walton’s vision at Crystal Bridges, which opened in 2011 with support from the family that built the Walmart empire. Built within a former cheese factory, The Momentary takes advantage of high ceilings, long walls and wide-open spaces to present art — be it visual, performing or even culinary — in a unique way.
“By witnessing how Crystal Bridges became an arts destination, bringing tourism and new audiences, new ideas and new perspectives to Bentonville, it was clear that there was more room to expand access to the arts in Northwest Arkansas,” Olivia Walton said. “The Momentary will allow people across the community and from across the country to engage in cultural experiences together in a space that welcomes all to come try something new.”
Walton and others, including The Momentary's director, Lieven Bertels, gave members of the news media a tour of the new arts venue on Friday ahead of its official opening weekend, which starts today.
They referred to The Momentary as a "living room" for art. From eating spaces that overlook the gallery, inviting people to sit and reflect on the works while taking a break, to the Onyx Coffee Bar that offers hot beverages — with lids — that can be carried throughout the galleries by patrons, The Momentary is designed to allow a natural connection to life and conversation.
“We want this to be a meeting place — not only on a regional (level), but national level, bringing together artists from the east and west coasts," Bertels said.
Some of that collaboration will be made possible through an artist-in-resident program, he said. Studio spaces built inside the former cheese factory's boiler rooms can be reserved by visual, performing and culinary artists for up to three months.
Lauren Haynes, curator of visual arts at The Momentary and curator of contemporary arts at Crystal Bridges, said open studio times during those residencies will allow artists to connect with the community.
Original building design
Several spaces at The Momentary take advantage of the former factory’s spacious areas and serve as performing arts locations. Administrators wanted to embrace the building and incorporate many of its original elements in the design, Bertels said.
The room once used to ferment cheese has become Fermentation Hall — a state-of-the-art black box theater with open spaces, high ceilings and retractable seating. For You, a West Coast-based performing arts group, will use the hall first, incorporating members of the Bentonville West High School marching band as well as postcards written by patrons.
The RØDE House, named for founding funder RØDE Microphones, turns the former milk receiving room into a performing arts room that can host 300 people seated or 600 people standing. The large bay doors, which once let milk trucks enter the facility, can be raised or lowered, letting the performance spill out into the nearby North Courtyard or Arvest Bank Courtyard.
The Tower Bar incorporates a bit of the old with the new, as it was created atop the former factory roof. Wrapped in glass windows, seating in the bar provides a bird's-eye view to Bentonville. A skylight reflects sunlight into the galleries more than 80 feet below through a circular glass flooring nestled within a half-moon-shaped couch.
Arrows can be found throughout the facility. An arrow pattern that is featured prominently in the venue was created by Oklahoma-based artist Addie Roanhorse, a member of Osage Nation who took her inspiration from Osage attire.
'State of the Art'
"Time Being," The Momentary's inaugural festival of performance, offers a slate of artists from around the world. It runs Saturday and Sunday; go to themomentary.org for a full schedule and ticket information.
The opening of The Momentary also coincides with the launch of "State of the Art 2020," a joint free exhibition in partnership with Crystal Bridges. It features 61 artists with more than 100 works ranging in size from the minuscule to room-sized installations.
In Gallery 2 at The Momentary, artists took advantage of wide-open spaces to create larger-than-life-sized pieces. Suchitra Mattai’s "Exodus," for example, weaves together vintage saris from India with a rope net to create a floor-to-ceiling work designed to foster discussion of contemporary issues surrounding labor and gender.
Another large mixed-media work, "Shangri-La" by Frances Bagley, draws viewers into a multiview look at crumbling physiques and skeletal structures as they ponder utopia and the way people strive for perfection.
With "Three-Dimensional Sketchbook" by Jill Downen and "In An Effort To Be Held" by Kellie Romany, patrons have an opportunity to physically interact with art by opening drawers in Downen’s sketchbook and mixing tiles in Romany’s work. Other works hang in a way that allows visitors to directly view the pieces without having a physical barrier in place.
Admission to the exhibition is free.
