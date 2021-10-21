CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As 4-year-old Gabe Garrison ran Thursday toward new playground equipment installed in his backyard, his hair — as thick as a lion's mane — flew back, revealing a huge smile on his face. Miranda and Paul Garrison, his mom and dad, smiled just as big.
"I love it," Gabe exclaimed.
Gabe's hair has returned — the boy is considered in remission from leukemia. Since 2019 he and his family have fought the disease. Smiles returned as the playground equipment was gifted to the family.
"It means the whole world," Miranda Garrison said as she watched Gabe and his two brothers climb around the new equipment. "It's bigger than I can put into words."
The play set, valued at about $1,500, was donated by Backyard Discovery through the Roc Solid Foundation, a fundraising effort that helps families fight pediatric cancer through donations of overnight bags and playground equipment.
Organized by the foundation, more than a dozen volunteers assembled at the family's home and built the play set in the morning. Just before noon, Gabe got a chance to try it out, with volunteers applauding and cheering him on as he shot down the slide and ran up for another trip.
The act of playing is one of the driving forces behind the foundation, said Eric Newman, its founder and CEO — and also a pediatric cancer survivor. He said that while playing doesn't cure cancer, it provides hope and entertainment that can sustain a family through harder moments.
"Play is one thing you never have to teach a kid to do," he said. "But when they are diagnosed, play is the first thing that is taken from them."
Saying that this is what hope looks like, the foundation will provide play sets for more than 500 kids by the time the year is done, Newman said. Having playground equipment at home is especially important for pediatric cancer patients, who may have weakened immunity to viruses and infections commonly transmitted between children.
That was Gabe's case, Miranda Garrison said.
Gabe's diagnosis started with a stack of small things, she said. Near the end of May 2019, Gabe had a constant low-grade fever. He was sometimes a little puffy. He lost interest in playing with brothers Paul Jr. and Eli, who are now 12 and 7. He lost his appetite, then lost weight.
"We took him to urgent care and emergency rooms six times, and each time we were told it's probably a 2-year-old thing or given an antibiotic," Miranda Garrison said. "After about four months of running in circles, not knowing what's going on, we went to see his pediatrician."
During that appointment, Gabe was being seen by a nurse practitioner. Miranda Garrison said that when the practitioner left and came back with the doctor, her heart dropped.
That's when they were told that cancer was suspected. They needed to get to a hospital and prepare for at least a five-day stay. That stay turned into 16 days, followed by another seven days after being home for four.
In August they received the official diagnosis: mixed phenotype acute leukemia, a variety that encompasses the two types of the blood cancer. According to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the mixed phenotype variety is rare, occurring in about 3% of all acute leukemia cases, and it's more commonly found in adults.
Over the last two years of treatment, Miranda Garrison said, her son endured rough treatment but was tough about it. He has received seven or eight forms of chemotherapy, including doxorubicin, a therapy known as the "red devil" for its bright red color and its harsh side effects, including the loss of hair.
The treatment took a toll on the rest of the family, as well. Paul Garrison is a machinist who operates his own shop, and Miranda Garrison is a stay-at-home mom.
"We have a little PTSD. If any of the kids get sick, we automatically think cancer," Miranda Garrison said. "Having to go to the hospital for something minor has also been terrifying."
She said she has found support in other families that have dealt with pediatric cancer, including parents who have lost children to the disease.
Gabe has endured and survived, however. Considered in remission, he is set to receive his last treatment Dec. 5. If he doesn't relapse, he'll be considered cured.
The new playground in his backyard will help him get back to normal, Miranda Garrison said. She was grateful for the donation and the volunteer effort to build it — while Gabe loves to play, he can't go to bigger playgrounds because of the risk of infection and tiring out from overheating.
"We are so excited," she said. "Gabe loves to play outside, loves to be in the dirt, running around with Nerf guns. ... Having something here, that he can use anytime he wants, it means everything."
