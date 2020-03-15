The 5 Q's: Celebrating the arrival of spring with Kevin Badgley

Q: Thursday is the first day of spring. When will we start to see the first visible signs of spring?
A: The visible signs of spring are already here. It seems to be earlier every year, depending on the weather pattern. We already have buttercups here blooming in the parking lot, and more will follow.
Also, we are seeing a variety of different birds arriving back — more of the pine warblers and a lot of those early spring migratory birds making their way into the Four-State Area. And, of course, spring peepers have been calling since some nights in January, but they are hitting their peak chorus.
Q: What types of animals will we see more of now that spring is arriving?
A: Wood ducks are already out and bald eagles are starting their nesting, so you'll be seeing some of those fledglings. You should already be seeing river otters and beavers, some of those mammals, being active. The squirrels are already in full gathering mode and getting out of those winter dens.
A lot of the common winter residents and those that typically hibernate or take the cooler winter days off, we didn't really have that stretch (of cold weather) this year, so a lot of them have been intermittently active, and with warmer weather, you'll be seeing them more and more.
Q: What plants will begin blooming?
A: On the invasive front — Bradford pears, or Callery pears. They have been starting to bloom already and (are) something to look out for. Many people confuse those with serviceberry (trees), which are blooming, but those Bradford pears can definitely take over in certain areas.
On the positive front, you'll be seeing Ozark witch hazel, redbuds, aromatic sumac — a lot of those will be blooming. And even though it's March, we are already getting some of those April flowers.
If you're talking about searching for the elusive morel mushroom, that could be early this year, too. Anytime it's been wet and the soil temperature gets above 55 degrees and stays there a few days, we could have an early and prolonged morel mushroom season.
Q: In addition to being the first day of spring, Thursday also is the vernal equinox. What is that?
A: Basically, it's when the day and night are equal in length. So many of our wildlife are keyed in on the length of days; that's where they know to start their nest building or gathering of food.
It's kind of the clockwork to get them jump-started into spring. It's one of those calling cards for us for spring on the calendar, but it also kick-starts nature, so to speak, for some of the cycles that occur in the spring.
Q: How can people enjoy springtime at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and the Wildcat Glades area?
A: It's a great time to be out and about and explore. We have hikes; we have discovery table events. We have, correlating with spring break, a whole slew of programs being offered, anything from spring peepers to wildflower identification.
But the best thing is to get out and enjoy the wonderful hiking we have here at Wildcat and the nature center. You don't have to have binoculars or a field guide; we offer a Discover Nature backpack for visitors. You can stop by the front desk and check one of those out.
You may see some of the cavity nesters, some of the early spring wildflowers or ducks that are migrating through. There are lots of different things to enjoy.
Kevin Badgley is the manager of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
