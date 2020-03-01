Q: Since 1987, March has been set aside to celebrate Women's History Month in America. Why is it an important designation?
A: It's an important designation because women have made significant contributions to our society, indeed for as long as men have, yet women's contributions often remain unacknowledged — recorded history favors men.
Acknowledging and celebrating women's accomplishments helps rewrite women into history, which is important to counter stereotypes about what women can and can't do, to fill in the gaps of recorded history and to inspire future generations.
Q: Women's contributions across the world have impacted societies, governments, businesses, scientific advancements and more, but local women have been equally valuable. How so?
A: Local women have been invaluable to the development of our community, helping to lay the foundation on which we continue to build.
Since early-day Joplin, local women have been activists, artists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, pioneers and politicians. From our city's beginning, local women operated businesses, co-founded nonprofits, raised funds to build hospitals, created arts and culture, acted politically, including beyond Joplin, broke boundaries and more.
In one way or another, women have been here all along, contributing to and helping shape the community that we know today.
Q: Who is one woman from Joplin's history that many of us should know about but don't?
A: Challenging question! One of many is Olivia Bendelari (1910-1996). Although she was not born in Joplin, she moved here at an early age and was educated in Joplin schools. Afterward, she moved to Europe to study art.
She returned to Joplin, where she briefly had a studio in the Cunningham Building before moving to New York City. In NYC, she became known for specializing in murals featuring aviation and is thought to be the only woman doing so at that time.
Plus, at a time when it was uncommon, she was a student pilot. She was commissioned to paint "Civil Aviation" for the Museum of Science in Radio City, New York, and her work has been displayed in the Smithsonian.
Q: How does the Post Art Library aim to empower and celebrate women's achievements?
A: We aim to empower and celebrate women's achievements by collecting information about local women's history and providing public access to that information, which includes adding content to our history files, creating informational displays, making presentations and participating in publications.
In fact, we recently collaborated with Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. and Visit Joplin for the first of what we hope is a coloring book series about Joplin, "Coloring JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark." This soon-to-be-released coloring book highlights 12 of the many exceptional women from Joplin history.
To go along with the release of the coloring book, we're presenting "Women's History Joplin: A Brief Introduction" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiva Center for the Arts, and co-hosting a coloring book release party at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Joplin Public Library. Both events are free and open to the public.
Q: How can community members empower and celebrate women's achievements, both at home and abroad?
A: A good starting point is to acknowledge those that have gone unacknowledged. Continue learning about women's achievements, both current and historical, by reading what they write, listening to music they create, watching films they make, attending exhibits they participate in, following women's sporting events, attending women's history events, reading about women in science and industry, and more, including sharing what you learn with others.
Jill Sullivan is the director of the Post Art Library in Joplin.
