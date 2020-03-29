The 5 Q's: Danielle Keltner discusses how to stay healthy, active during pandemic

Q: Why is it important for people to stay active and healthy during this time, even while they are self-isolating at home?
A: There are many reasons why staying active and healthy can be very beneficial during this time of isolation.
During exercise/physical activity, your body releases chemicals that can improve your mood and make you feel more relaxed. This can help release anxiety, relieve stress and reduce your risk of depression.
In addition to this, exercise can also be helpful with weight maintenance, management of blood sugar and insulin levels, improve your sleep and strengthen your bones and muscles. The American Heart Association recommends adults engage in at least 150 minutes (two and a half hours) per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.
Q: What activities or exercises can people do to help stay active while at home? What exercises would you recommend if someone doesn’t have any gym equipment?
A: You don’t need fancy gym equipment to incorporate some physical activity into your day! The key is adding movement into tiny moments.
For example, next time you watch a TV show, get up and do some squats during the commercials or do arm curls with canned goods, heel raises while washing dishes, do squats while folding laundry, etc. Dancing is also a great way to move your body and can also be a great mood-booster!
Also, don’t forget that you can still go for a walk, cycle or hike outside while following the “self-isolating” guidelines as long as you are able to maintain a reasonable amount of distance between others and you’re practicing proper hand hygiene. There are also multiple free exercise or yoga videos available online that you can use.
Q: Who would you recommend needs to stay active right now?
A: Everyone can benefit from incorporating more physical activity during this time as long as they are following the self-isolating guidelines discussed above.
Q: Would you still recommend outdoor activities?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals can ensure social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. The government has stated that as long as people keep their distance from one another, there is no reason they cannot go outside, which would include trails, parks, etc.
Q: In what ways does staying active and healthy help in stressful situations like the current pandemic?
A: A major concern that I have, as a registered dietitian, is the amount of potential weight gain and health consequences that will arise after we get past this global pandemic.
With so many individuals quarantined at home, the increased intake of heavily processed foods combined with differing levels of stress-eating and boredom-eating is certainly going to have some negative consequences. Maintaining a structure to your eating is essential (scheduled mealtimes, snack times, portion sizes, etc.) in addition to maintaining the recommended physical activity noted above.
Danielle Keltner is a registered dietitian with Mercy Joplin.
