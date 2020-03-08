The 5 Q's: Educator Ginger Gibson explores music in schools

Q: March is designated as Music In Our Schools Month by the National Association for Music Education. Why is this recognition important?
A: I feel like it stresses the importance of music education for children and how music is such a connecting thing. It's a universal language. Even if we don't speak the same language, it connects people.
I do not have any particular plans (to celebrate it). I love music (and) it's my passion, so to me, every month is Music In Our Schools Month. I don't mean that to sound silly, but I feel like it's something I want to share with my students every time they come to music class, whether it's March, April, May or September.
Q: What kinds of lessons do you lead in your music classes throughout the academic year?
A: In K-2, we do the First Steps in Music curriculum. It's basically helping the students to become tuneful, beatful and artful. "Tuneful" means they do a lot of listening before they learn the song and they do a lot of echoing. For "beatful," we do activities to try to help them stay on the beat. For "artful," they hear some classical music and music they probably wouldn't normally hear, and they get to move to that music. There are ways we actually move together.
With 3-5, we have four different main topics that we cover: expression, rhythm, melody and instruments. I try to introduce different ways to teach those things. For instance, we just did an activity called Rollin' Out Rhythm. They grouped into groups of two to three, and they rolled a dice. I had the number on the dice match a note, so they had to write down that note. They made four rhythms, and they had to practice them and perform them for us in class.
... For expression, it was about fermatas, about holding the note longer than it's normally held. We played a game called Crazy Ball. They had to throw the ball to each other, and they had to sing while they were throwing it. When we got to the fermata, they had to hold the ball, so it got their mind thinking, "hold it."
Q: Why is music important to the overall curriculum?
A: I think it really helps develop their minds. It helps us remember stuff; music has a catchy way of making information stick. I have kids who will remember songs from two to three years ago; that's impressive.
There was a study that shows cognitive skills developed during music lessons influence their abilities in completely unrelated subjects. You've heard that if you listen to Mozart, it makes you smarter. I don't know how it all works out, but I think your brain is wired for music.
Q: What inspired you to become a music teacher?
A: I love music, and I love trying to help other people love music.
Q: The theme of this year's Music In Our Schools Month is "music changes lives." How have you seen that in your career?
A: I feel like music connects people, and you can experience a song and enjoy it together. It's a great relationship builder. If you're having a day that's a tough day, a song can lift your spirits. And music is a healing balm that just touches people personally, even children. It brings a lightness.
And then for some (pupils), they're going to go on and do music in middle school and high school, and it can change their lives in that way as a career or a hobby that they truly enjoy.
Ginger Gibson is a music teacher at Royal Heights and Jefferson elementary schools in Joplin.
