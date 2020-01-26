The 5 Q's: Eileen Nichols explains how the Webb City Farmers Market works in winter

Q. When is the Webb City Farmers Market open?
A. The market is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays year-round in the market pavilion at 106 E. Tracy St. in Webb City (in King Jack Park). Starting in mid-April, we expect to be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays as well as on Saturday mornings.
Q. How can you have a farmers market during the winter?
A. We began our winter market in 2009 at the request of our ranchers who have meat available year-round. Our bakers and specialty food artisans quickly joined in. In 2010, the market partnered with MU Extension to put on a series of high-tunnel workshops, training about 50 farmers in the region, including many of our farmers, in protected growing.
With 10 years of experience, as well as many more hours of training and mentoring, our farmers are very skilled at extending the growing season and in winter production. The market is supplied with locally grown fresh produce from over 20 high tunnels, probably more than any other market in the state.
A high tunnel looks like a Quonset hut covered in clear plastic. Typically, they are 30 feet by 90 feet, though Braker Berry Farm has a tunnel 200 feet long. Some are heated — for tomatoes and peppers; some are not — for cool-weather crops like greens, broccoli and cabbage.
Q. What kinds of produce and other items are typically offered at the winter market?
A. We usually have between five and seven farms at each winter market, and their tables are loaded with fresh local produce.
Right now is the season of greens — many varieties of lettuce as well as spinach, kale, Swiss chard, bok choy and microgreens. There are also radishes, tomatoes, turnips, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, green onions, fresh herbs, ginger, pecans, and storage crops such as sweet potatoes and winter squash.
We have honey, baked goods, smoked salts and spices, barbecue sauces, jams and jellies, freshly roasted coffee beans, farm fresh eggs, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, handcrafted candies and chocolates, kettle corn and other popcorn specialties, fresh pasta and market-made sauces. We always have a hearty hot breakfast and often have made-at-the-market Asian dishes such as egg rolls and crab Rangoon and lunches featuring artisan pasta.
Since the market is enclosed and heated in the winter, folks can linger to enjoy a meal and listen to the live music, play a game of chess, checkers or dominoes, and twice a month visit with our master gardener who leads the Kids Garden Club at the market.
Q. When is the market's winter production conference?
A. The market, in collaboration with MU Extension and LU Co-operative Extension, offered the first Midwest Winter Production Conference in 2013, bringing in nationally known growers and educators to speak, attracting farmers and educators from throughout the Midwest. After doing four conferences, the market was asked by its primary conference funder, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, to share the conference with other parts of the state.
Last year, the conference was held in Jefferson City, and on Feb. 17-18 it will take place in Eureka, just west of St. Louis. This year’s presenters include Judson Reid with Cornell University and Cary Rivard with Kansas State University.
With tracks for beginners as well as for experienced winter producers, topics include high-tunnel pest control, soil nutrients, crop rotation, cover cropping, tunnel films, crop selection and consistent production, and a new topic — winter production of cut flowers. Walk-ins are welcome, but to ensure receiving lunch and the conference book, attendees should register by Feb. 1. Details are available at webbcityfarmersmarket.com under the "grower training" tab.
Q: What benefits are available for market shoppers?
A: People should shop at the market because they will find the freshest, most nutrition-packed food in the region. They can develop a relationship with their own farmer, rancher, baker or beekeeper. They can be part of a community that welcomes folks from all walks of life and of all ages, from week-old babies to elders in their 90s. They can strengthen our region by supporting local small farms, ranches and businesses, investing in and benefiting from their neighbors' efforts.
For many of our customers, the market is their "happy place" and a place of joy. You may think I exaggerate, but that’s a direct quote from an elderly customer who told me that she had been in the hospital and home-bound for months and “this is my first trip outside. I came here because it is such a joyful place.”
The market was the first in Missouri to accept debit, credit and SNAP (food stamps). To make sure that young low-income families have access to the healthy foods to grow strong, healthy young bodies, the market has a privately funded program that provides WIC (Women, Children, Infants) families two $5 coupons good for fresh produce, eggs and meat once a week.
The market also manages a fully equipped commercial kitchen onsite that is available 24/7 to small food businesses and individuals, and is also used in the market's many food preparation activities such as the free kids' summer meal, which averages 150 children at every market in the summer, and the market's summer Saturday breakfast, Cooking for a Cause.
Eileen Nichols is the founder of the Webb City Farmers Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.